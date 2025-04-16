Professional Soccer Player Aaron Boupendza Dies at 28 — What Was His Cause of Death? Professional soccer player Aaron Boupendza was in China at the time of his death. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 16 2025, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Gabonese professional soccer player Aaron Boupendza has sadly passed away. His unexpected death was confirmed in an official statement released by the Gabonese Football Federation (FEGAFOOT). He was only 28 years old.

"At 28, Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who left a lasting impression at the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon (in 2022)," the organization wrote. "FEGAFOOT and the great family of Gabonese soccer offer his biological family their sincere condolences in this difficult time." So, what led to this heartbreaking loss? Here's everything we know so far, including details surrounding the cause of Aaron Boupendza's tragic death.

What was Aaron Boupendza's cause of death?

According to FEGAFOOT, the soccer star passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The organization reported that Aaron Boupendza fell from the 11th floor of a building in China. A cause of death has not been officially disclosed. However, it is believed that Aaron died from injuries sustained in the devastating fall.

Media outlets in Romania, cited by Reuters, claim authorities in China have launched an investigation to determine whether the professional athlete's fall was an accident, suicide, or the result of foul play.

Further developments reported by the Turkish news group Turkiye Today reveal that Aaron's brother was present in the apartment at the time of the incident. The two had allegedly been involved in an argument, prompting investigators to explore whether the altercation may have led to Aaron being pushed. His brother is expected to be questioned or taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.