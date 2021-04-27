A Full Timeline of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and His Wife's Relationship

If you're a celebrity, especially one that people find physically attractive, then you're going to have a ton of people prying into your personal romantic life. They're going to want to know everything about you and your spouse, and this is something Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson are no strangers to.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson met his wife while auditioning for 'Nowhere Boy' in 2008.

Nowhere Boy was a biopic on John Lennon's early life. It starred Aaron Johnson as the assassinated member of The Beatles and was directed by Sam, whose last name was previously Taylor-Wood. Although they admittedly had feelings for one another instantly, the two didn't act upon them until after filming concluded. Aaron said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar: "We were very professional through the entire film. No funny business at all."

In September 2008, Sam finalized her divorce from her husband, art dealer Jay Jopling. Before she and Aaron so much as went on a date, the young actor was telling the film director he was intent on marrying her. "As soon as we finished [filming], he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," she recalled. In October of 2009, the two were engaged and went public with the news at the Nowhere Boy premiere.

Then, in July 2010, they had their first child together: a baby girl named Wylda Rae. Later that year, Sam revealed that Aaron's a big-time family man in another Harper's Bazaar interview. "Aaron, almost before anything started between us, said he wanted kids," she said. "He was very clear about wanting a family. We hardly go out now, it's just us. You know what I used to be like. Aaron has brought a set of values I didn't even know I was looking for, family values."

Less than two years later, in January 2012, Sam and Aaron had another daughter, Romy Hero. In June of the same year, the couple were officially married. They opted for a church ceremony in Somerset, England, and held their reception at the Babington House. While they continued to keep the particulars of their marriage under wraps, rumors swirled about Elton John and Beyoncé having attended their wedding.

Aaron and his wife officially changed their surnames to "Taylor-Johnson" in 2015. In an interview with The Guardian, Aaron stated that he felt it was vital to take on part of Sam's surname and incorporate it into his own, and fought for production to incorporate the change into movie posters. 2012's Anna Karenina is the first film that has the modified moniker.

One of the first times Sam went on the record to discuss her and Aaron's age gap was in 2017 when she sat down with The Hollywood Reporter. "If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage. People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'Yeah, but it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages."

Two years later, in a 2019 interview with the Telegraph, Aaron says that the age gap doesn't bother him because he "knew instantly with Sam that [he'd] found [his] soulmate." Sam added that their "connection grew more powerful as time went on and never diminished. And it's the same today as it was then."

