Influencer Abby Howard Is Pregnant Again After Pregnancy Loss — "Grateful Beyond Measure" Abby and Matt were open about their pregnancy loss in September 2025. By Risa Weber Published March 26 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @abbyelizabethoward @_matt_howard_

Influencers Abby and Matt Howard are celebrating a pregnancy! On March 3, 2026, they posted an Instagram carousel to announce the good news. This comes just six months after they experienced pregnancy loss in September of 2025.

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The couple sat on a checkered blanket alongside a picture-perfect picnic basket of flowers as they showed off their sonogram photos. Their other children (Griffin, 3, and August, 2) played on the lawn and celebrated the occasion with their parents. Here's what we know about Abby's pregnancy.

Source: Instagram / @abbyelizabethoward @_matt_howard_

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On March 24, 2026, Abby and Matt announced their "rainbow" pregnancy.

They posted the photos of the family at an idyllic picnic photoshoot alongside the caption, "baby #4 🌈 ... grateful beyond measure." Abby spoke about her complicated experience of being pregnant again after loss. She said, "I feel like I’m very, very lucky," on her and Matt's podcast, The Unplanned Podcast.

Abby said that a part of her is relieved to be speaking about her pregnancy experiences publicly, but another part of her doesn't want to. She explained, "There’s just so much ... We were so public with our miscarriage, and gosh, I’m just a human, right? It just feels like we were so candid about everything and authentic, and just like certain pressures with being public-facing with something that’s so fragile."

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Abby suffered a pregnancy loss in September 2025.

The influencer shared the devastating news under a photo of herself and Matt holding hands as she wears a hospital gown. In the caption, Abby shared that her doctor wasn't able to find the baby's heartbeat during a routine appointment to reveal the baby's gender. She later learned that her baby had a genetic condition that "took her life around 17 weeks."

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"The news felt unimaginable. The grief is absolutely devastating. But we feel so much gratitude for the time that we did get to have with her. And we still have hope. Hope has continued to show up for us in so many ways," Abby wrote. Abby finished the post by saying that she and Matt would be grieving and finding ways to honor the late baby's life offline. She welcomed thoughts and prayers and thanked her followers for their support.

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Abby later spoke more about grieving her lost baby, Emerson Nicole. She said, "Navigating through all this pain and blame and guilt and anger and deep sadness has taught me something I never would have expected ... Not everyone is going to see grief and loss this way, and that’s totally okay. It’s something that’s so deeply personal to each person ... But I realized that for me, grief is the price of love. I’m grieving so hard because I loved so hard."