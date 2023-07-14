Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Right or Wrong? A Woman Asks for Accommodations for Time Blindness and Gets Scolded In a viral social post, a woman says that she asked for accommodations for time blindness at a prospective job and was scolded. Details here. By Distractify Staff Jul. 14 2023, Updated 3:35 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@chaotic_philospher

It happens to the best of us. We fall so deep down the rabbit hole of working on a project or an intriguing conversation and bam! A few hours have passed us by. While there’s nothing wrong with having time blindness when getting to know someone in the romantic sense, it can be an issue with your performance in the workplace. Per the Cleveland Clinic, time blindness refers to "the inability to recognize when time has passed or to estimate how long something will take."

Unfortunately, this is something many young adults deal with when navigating the workplace. So, when a TikTok user decided to inquire about accommodations for time blindness and was met with a scolding session, folks on the social platform chose sides. Here’s the 4-1-1.

A TikTok user shared that she asked about accommodations for time blindness while inquiring about employment.

Some topics will forever divide the corporate world. In a July 13, 2023 TikTok video, creator Sarah Trefren @chaotic_philospher, shared that she was yelled at for asking about accommodations for time blindness. “I'm tired of workers' rights not being prioritized in this country. And we're entitled for suggesting it should be different... I don't think so,” Sarah captioned the video.

As the video begins, Sarah shares her sentiments about being yelled at over a common issue. “So I’m applying to go somewhere and I just wanted to know if there are accommodations for people who struggle with time blindness and being on time,” Sarah said. “And then the person I was with interrupted and acted like I was asking something else.”

She continued: “And then when we were done, they started yelling at me and saying that, ‘Accommodations for time blindness doesn’t exist and if you struggle with being on time you’ll never be able to get a job.’”

Sarah said they went on by saying, “Your stupid generation wants to destroy the workplace.” Interestingly, Sarah decided to stand 10 toes down on her belief and said she believes that “A culture where workers are just cut off because they struggle with being on time when there are other solutions that we can look to… I think that anybody who thinks that it’s OK to just treat people like that... Yeah, that culture needs to be dismantled.”

She also asked how they can feel good “upholding this system” before ending the video.

TikTok users are divided about the issue of time blindness.

Of course, it’s typical for folks on TikTok to not align on various topics, and the idea of time blindness is no different. Some folks believe that Sarah has a valid point while others think there are multiple measures they can use to effectively manage their time.

“Set… alarms?” one person commented. “I also struggle with time blindness and stuff, but working in a hospital I realize how unrealistic it is, how the world can’t revolve around me, so yeah,” one person chimed in.