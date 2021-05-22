One California Town Is Braced for a Massive TikTok Birthday Party Tonight

If any of you Huntington Beach, Calif., residents see a rager of a beach party on Saturday, May 22, then you have the " Adrian’s Kickback " TikTok videos to thank. (Or blame, if you’re not the partying type.)

In fact, Huntington Beach police officers are “actively monitoring” the situation after TikTok user Adrian Lopez’s birthday party invitation went viral. That original invitation is now offline, but there’s still plenty of hype around the event.

A screenshot of the original video reads, “Adrian’s Kickback. Location: Huntington Beach at [the] fire pits. Date: May 22nd. Time: 7:30 p.m. BYOE [Bring your own everything]. Slide through this Saturday. We finna turn up!”

Adrian’s post had been viewed more than 3 million times, according to Deadline, while TikTok videos hashtagged #adrianskickback have gotten 123.7 million views so far.

In a May 19 video on his @adrian.lopez517 account — a video that seems to now be offline — Adrian invited other TikTokers to “pop out [and] celebrate my b’day,” as Deadline reports. The site also touts that the name of the event is inspired by “Kickback,” a track by Argentinian DJ and music producer Adrian Hour.

The message continued: “The safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, businesses, and motorists is paramount, which is why the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD) is taking significant steps to prepare for the potential influx of visitors, including working closely with our regional public safety partners. Toward that end, the HBPD will also be strictly enforcing all applicable laws and ordinances throughout the weekend.”

The Huntington Beach Police Department referenced Adrian’s Kickback party in Twitter posts on Friday, May 21. “We are actively monitoring multiple social media posts advertising a large gathering on the beach this weekend,” the police department tweeted .

Adrian is still hyping up the party, which one commenter said is his Coachella.

Even though the original video is no longer available, Adrian still urged fans to “pop out” in a TikTok reply to a user who said the party was “lookin’ a lil’ tempting.” And commenters on that post remarked on all the buzz around the party. “Adrian, this ain’t no kickback no more. It’s your Coachella now.”

Some commenters, meanwhile, asked logistical questions — asking, for example, if there will be busses for party guests. And others, perhaps cheekily, asked about adult supervision at the bash. “My mom wants to know if any adults will be there,” one said. Another wrote, “Are there gonna be chaperones?” And a third commented, “My mom said I can only go if she can talk to your mom.”