Infamous Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos' Last Meal Cost Less Than $20 "Yes, I'd just like to say I'm sailing with the Rock, and I'll be back." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 27 2025, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Florida Department of Corrections

When it comes to American serial killers, Aileen Wuornos stands out from her male counterparts, and it's not just because she was a woman. In footage of Wuornos, she is strangely captivating and at times quite insightful. Her story was so compelling that writer/director Patty Jenkins turned it into an Oscar-winning movie. To our knowledge, Charlize Theron is the only actor to win an Academy Award for playing a real-life serial killer. Sorry Hannibal Lecter fans, Anthony Hopkins doesn't count.

Article continues below advertisement

We also have access to Wuornos' personal life and thoughts in a way that we don't with other serial killers. The book Dear Dawn: Aileen Wuornos in Her Own Words is a collection of letters Wuornos wrote to a friend while she was in prison. It's a fascinating look into her life. She was found guilty in connection with the murders of seven men and was executed in October 2002. Wuornos's last meal was as odd as the killer herself. Let's get into it.

Article continues below advertisement

Aileen Wuornos' last meal wasn't a meal at all.

According to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, Wuornos had the opportunity to order anything she wanted as long as it didn't cost more than $20. That amount of money stretched a bit further back in 2002. Wuornos declined a meal altogether and instead opted for a single cup of coffee.

One of America's only female serial killers died by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Oct. 9. Terri Griffith's father, Charles "Dick" Humphreys, was one of Wuornos' victims. Griffith witnessed Wuornos' execution and told the Tampa Bay Times she wished the woman who murdered her father had suffered a bit more. The grieving daughter told the outlet she would have preferred if Wuornos had died in the electric chair so she could watch her kick while smoke came out of her ears.

Article continues below advertisement

Department of Corrections spokesman Sterling Ivey told The Times that Wuornos spent much of the previous night reading her Bible and listening to a Jacksonville oldies radio station. When she was brought into the death chamber, Wuornos reportedly seemed surprised by the number of witnesses who were there. She spoke a bit, but the microphone cut out towards the end. Despite that, we know what her last words technically were.

Article continues below advertisement

Wuornos' last words, like her life, made little sense.

Before her microphone stopped working, Wuornos smiled at one witness and then delivered a bizarre string of last words. When asked if she had anything to say, Wuornos replied, "Yes, I'd just like to say I'm sailing with the Rock, and I'll be back." She continued, "Like Independence Day with Jesus, June 6, like the movie, big mothership and all. I'll be back." Evidently, the Rock was a reference to Jesus.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

In early 2002, Wuornos wrote about her death, as reported by The Guardian. "I'm one who seriously hates human life and would kill again," she claimed. "I have hate crawling through my system," she added, saying that keeping her alive was a waste of money and resources. Jeb Bush was the governor of Florida at this time.