Alligator Alcatraz Memes Are Funny — Until You Realize the Bigger Picture "Sorry. Can't celebrate your first concentration camp." By Jennifer Farrington Published July 3 2025, 6:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dhsgov

Back in May 2025, Donald Trump floated the idea of reopening Alcatraz — the infamous prison that was shut down in 1963 and was isolated from everything and everyone. But there may no longer be a reason to, with Alligator Alcatraz (its unofficial name) opening deep, deep in the Florida Everglades, where there’s nothing but swampy waters, gators, and maybe one highway that takes you through the cities bordering it.

Article continues below advertisement

Designed to house and deport illegal aliens, Alligator Alcatraz is surrounded by “dangerous wildlife” and is being touted as an “efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest deportation campaign in American history,” according to Karoline Leavitt. That, coupled with rumors of incinerators on-site, has folks questioning how this facility is actually going to be utilized. And of course, it’s already sparked a wave of memes, with some of the more concerning ones shared below.

Some Alligator Alcatraz memes are low-key funny, but mostly terrifying.

First up is this clip (down below) of a gator being hoisted out of the water, with the poster captioning it, “With the 1st pick in the 2025 Alligator Alcatraz draft…” Because let’s be real, we’re all wondering if the "alligator" in Alligator Alcatraz is there simply because it’s located in the heart of the Everglades, home to thousands of gators, or if they actually plan on using them as unofficial security.

Article continues below advertisement

With the 1st pick in the 2025 Alligator Alcatraz draft... pic.twitter.com/MT5UrIIDeF — Barry Cunningham (@barrycunningham) June 30, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

"Iced the interview, I got the job."

🤣🤣🤣🤣

I LOVE Alligator Alcatraz.

It's a meme-mine! pic.twitter.com/9fZKmspY5j — 🇺🇸Linda ✝️ Belk 🇺🇸 𝕏 ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一MAGA!! (@LindaLBelk) July 2, 2025

It seems ICE is taking the same approach Elon Musk did with DOGE — cutting down on wasteful spending and relying on free security to keep watch over Alligator Alcatraz.

Article continues below advertisement

"When you realize if Alligator Alcatraz starts to flood the alligators will have free rein of the complex."

When you realize if Alligator Alcatraz starts to flood the alligators will have free rein of the complex. https://t.co/d2fILjwAMc pic.twitter.com/oRJQfmgipe — ꧁༺ 🖤 ʝʊʟɨɛ 🖤༻꧂ (@juliecornewell) July 3, 2025

Is that the idea? Because honestly, it doesn’t seem like much time or effort went into building a sturdy and stable detention center.

Article continues below advertisement

"Make America Safe Again."

Make America safe Again

🇺🇸🐊 pic.twitter.com/gCPw0Bhvrj — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) July 1, 2025

This genius thought it’d be funny to create an AI clip of Trump riding into Alligator Alcatraz on the back of a gator, passing by locked-up immigrants with the caption “Make America Safe Again.”

Article continues below advertisement

But maybe they didn’t realize that in 2023 alone, the highest number of murder offenders in the U.S. were white (8,842), followed by Black offenders (6,405), according to Statista. By comparison, just 498 immigrants were accused or convicted of murder that same year, per ICE. So… will this really make America safe again?

Article continues below advertisement

Why don't you tell us how you really feel Laura!

Alligator Alcatraz



Feeding illegals to the gators.



We need more of this energy. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 30, 2025

Not a meme, but definitely one of the more jaw-dropping posts to come out of the whole Alligator Alcatraz mess. Feeding humans to gators? Pray she doesn’t ever start climbing the political ladder!

Article continues below advertisement

"BREAKING: Live look outside of Alligator Alcatraz in Florida."