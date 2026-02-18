The Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity at the University of Iowa Was Suspended — What'd They Do? The Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity was involved in a 2024 hazing incident. By Niko Mann Published Feb. 18 2026, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / The CrimePiece

Footage is circulating online of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity members at the University of Iowa hazing pledges back in November of 2024. The fraternity was suspended until at least July 1, 2029, for its deeds, per the Iowa City Press-Citizen. The suspension comes after 59 pledges were found in the basement of the frat by the police.

Article continues below advertisement

According to KCRG News, the Iowa City Police and firefighters responded to a fire alarm going off at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity located at 703 North Dubuque Street.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alpha Delta Phi fraternity was suspended for hazing.

After the Iowa City Police arrived on the scene, they found at least 59 young men shirtless, blindfolded, and covered with alcohol, ketchup, and mustard. "As many as 20 to 30 young men were lined up along the walls and a central pillar of the room, and they were all covered with what seemed like food products like ketchup, mustard, and alcohol," read a statement by Judge Jason Burns.

One frat member, Joseph "Jose" Gaya, was arrested for stepping between the officers and blindfolded pledges. He refused to move and also allegedly interrupted conversations between the pledges and law enforcement officers on the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

A CRAZY scene from Iowa Alpha Delta Phi hazing discovery is WILD.



A fire alarm went off, police arrived and discovered pledges in the dirty basement blindfolded and shirtless.



pic.twitter.com/TezGe3tkCR — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) February 18, 2026

The University of Iowa has a policy against hazing, but the fraternity claimed it was only two people who were involved with hazing the pledges. However, the University of Iowa claims that more of the fraternity were involved in the hazing, and that led to the suspension. The frat was accused of hazing, misconduct on organizational property, and failure to comply.

Article continues below advertisement

"The information gathered by our office, while somewhat consistent with the information you have received, does not end with the conclusion that only two individuals were solely responsible for the incident in question," read a statement from the Associate Dean for Accountability and Care, Angela Ibrahim-Olin.

Body cam footage captured the events as the police arrived on the scene. The officers are seen questioning a group of shitless young men, who, for the most part, remained silent. "Does anyone want to be forthcoming on what's going on? Anyone? 'Cuz you got to see it from my perspective," said an officer on the scene. "What the f--k did I just walk into?"

Article continues below advertisement

"Sam hell," one of the firemen said after seeing the boys in the basement. One of the police officers yelled, "Who's in charge?" A pledge then replied that they were upstairs. "How about we stop? We start cleaning this up," said the officer. "Everyone, take their blindfolds off." "I've already given multiple, uh, commands to clear the room and get out of here," he added to his colleague. "But no one's moving. Apparently, they're taking us pretty serious, I guess."