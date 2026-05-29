Amelia Grey Says Going Viral Was Easier Than Escaping Cultural Shame "Shame doesn’t really ever go away you just stop letting it dictate your decisions." By Distractify Staff Published May 29 2026, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: Amelia Grey

It's usually going viral that is tough for most influencers. For Amelia Grey, the harder part came after. Amelia's journey of self-discovery of living between two distinct identities was a much harder one that began long before millions of people were watching her TikTok videos or following her on Instagram.

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The influencer was raised in a conservative Iranian household, and having grown up in Australia, she said she felt torn between what was expected from her culture and the life she secretly wanted.

Having established herself with a strong social media presence and through a series of subscription-based content streams, Amelia is now sharing the emotional journey of internet stardom, from familial strain to public judgment, and how she feels shame never truly goes away.

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Amelia Worked “Normal” Jobs Before Social Media.

Amelia is an internet celebrity these days, thanks to her gorgeous looks, viral videos, and bold content. However, before it became her career, her life was different. She had jobs that followed a more traditional route, such as nursing and call centre work, and was trying to follow the more stable path that her family desired for her.

Source: Amelia Grey

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Meanwhile, creativity was always pulling her in another direction. Amelia has always been a creative person, she says. “I have always been a creative person,” Amelia says. “I was very into arts, writing, and photography as a child.” Eventually, her creative side found a different pathway on the internet. At 21, Amelia had cosmetic surgery, started posting more on social media “for fun,” and never thought it would turn her life around. After that, the comments began to roll in.

Her Videos Have Amassed Millions of Views.

Amelia says that a few of her TikTok videos went viral practically overnight, with millions of viewers. Some clips reportedly reached: 10 million views 20 million views 50 million views The more followers she gained, the more opportunities there were in social media for her. Eventually, Amelia moved into full-time content creation and says she now earns a steady five-figure online income per month. However, this attention also sparked a cultural conflict that she was already experiencing in her personal life.

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One of the biggest findings in Amelia's story was the pressure she experienced in conservative settings around femininity, sexuality, and appearance. Her body changes became a major source of conflict, she says, particularly because discussions about women's bodies often carry stigma in traditional communities. However, Amelia points out that cosmetic surgery itself is hugely popular in Iran. Nevertheless, her willingness to openly express her image and sexuality online distanced her from certain parts of her cultural and religious background. “There is a stigma attached to the body and sexuality of women,” she says. “Especially the combination of the two.” Amelia once felt disconnected from her own community because of the work she did.

Amelia Says Acceptance Changed Everything”

Amelia lived with a sense of anger for a long time. The fear of judgment was a major issue for her, she says, and it stopped her from fully committing to her online career. Later, she learned to accept criticism instead of fighting it and began taking ownership of her decisions.

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The breakthrough for Amelia came when she realized she had two choices. She said, “Either I become the angel in someone's eyes, or I become the first to be judged as fallen.” She could either continue pursuing the life she truly wanted despite public criticism or return to a more traditional lifestyle that did not feel genuine to her. She chose the first option.

“That’s the thing, I knew there was a price to everything, and I accepted it,” she says. That shift in mindset also changed her relationship with shame. Amelia has not tried to completely erase it, but instead learned how to manage it and take control of her own choices. “It doesn't really get better,” she says, “Shame doesn’t really ever go away you just stop letting it dictate your decisions ”

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Social Media Changed More Than Just Her Name.

Social media changed more than just her public image. Amelia is building a name for herself online, but she has always had a bigger goal: financial freedom. Having witnessed her family's struggles during childhood, those experiences stayed with her, and she now hopes to build enough long-term wealth to retire early and support the people around her.

Her dream is to create a life where her family no longer has to struggle, she says. Additionally, she credits much of her success to studying social media strategy instead of reacting emotionally to online changes. Rather than getting frustrated with changing algorithms or posts, Amelia studied how platforms work and adapted to them. That mindset, combined with her own “passion, creativity, and boldness,” eventually helped her build a career completely different from the one she was originally trained for.

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Why Her Story Resonates Online

In a world full of well-known influencers, Amelia Grey's story is built on contradiction rather than perfection. She represents someone caught between two worlds: cultural loyalty and freedom, confidence and shame, visibility and isolation.