Is the American Flag the New Confederate Flag? "I immediately think they are MAGA hats"

TikToker Avery Sims (@averysims3) stirred up quite a discussion with his video addressing the American flag's controversial symbolism in today's politically divided climate. Inching its way up to 500K views, the video captioned, "Like can we bring back white guilt w the BLM flags out front? You may still be racist but at least I can live in the delusion that you not!" delved into how the American flag, once a unifying symbol of freedom, has taken on a new, sharper meaning for some Americans.

Donning a hoodie, Avery spoke directly to the camera, capturing the essence of a growing sentiment. "Is it just me or when you see an American Flag posted outside somebody's crib nowadays ... it's like, Confederate Flag," he said. "Well, I don't mean it's one and the same, well, it kind of is, neither here nor there."

The TikToker continued, "But when I rode past somebody's crib and there's an American Flag out front, waving in the ma'f---in' wind ... it's like a threat." This provocative statement resonated with many viewers who flocked to the comments to share their own thoughts.

@averysims3 like can we bring back white guilt w the blm flags out front. you may still be racist but at least i can live in delusion that you not! #fypage ♬ original sound - Avery Sims

The lion’s share of comments echoed Avery’s proclamation. One user wrote, "It definitely does mean Confederate flag," while another quipped, "It’s a 🚩." A third shared a more nuanced view: "My friend has an American flag, a BLM flag, and a Pride flag because she wants to confuse country folk who drive past."

Yet, not everyone agreed with Avery's perspective. One commenter wrote, "Not to me. I’m Mexican American and it’s pride for me." The American flag's journey from a symbol of national unity to a divisive emblem was intertwined with recent political developments. During Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, the flag became closely associated with the MAGA movement.

The slogan "Make America Great Again" invoked themes of nationalism, anti-immigration, and a return to "traditional American values," which critics argue was coded language for racial and cultural superiority​.

This association was further solidified during and after Trump's presidency, particularly during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, where the flag was prominently displayed alongside symbols of white supremacy and Christian nationalism​​​.

Historically, the strategic use of patriotism and freedom rhetoric to signal racial and cultural messages indirectly dated back to the Civil Rights Era. This blending of patriotism with extremist ideologies contributed to the flag's controversial status today​​​.

Despite the growing contentious views surrounding the flag, the United States's freedom of expression allows individuals to display the American flag and others to voice their opinions about it. This freedom opens up an understanding in navigating the nation's deep political divides.

Recent data shows a 65 percent of Americans reported feeling exhausted by politics, with only 10 percent feeling hopeful. Additionally, partisan hostility had intensified, with both Republicans and Democrats increasingly viewing the other party negatively, often describing them as closed-minded and dishonest​​​.

Avery's video encapsulates a critical conversation about the evolving meaning of the American flag. His speech and the vibrant discussions that followed reflect the complexities of national symbols in a deeply divided society.

There were others who argued that whenever they pass an American flag, they perceive the stars and stripes as a threat. In 2023, a bill proposed by the GOP stipulated that flying flags other than Old Glory would be illegal gained considerable media attention. Fox News reported: "The bill, known as the One Flag for All Act, will make it illegal to fly, drape, or display any flag other than the American flag on federal buildings or properties, with limited exceptions. The bill is a response to the Biden administration’s decision to fly the Pride flag more during a Pride Month celebration at the White House."