American Pie Star Shannon Elizabeth Launches OnlyFans Account; To “Control the Narrative”
The actress gained attention after her role on American Pie.
Shannon Elizabeth, best known for her role as Nadia in the teen comedy film American Pie, is stepping into a new chapter, with reports stating that she has launched an OnlyFans account. According to RadarOnline.com, the actress created her subscription page on Thursday.
The move comes after her reported divorce from conservation specialist Simon Borchert, who is from South Africa. The couple first met in 2015 and married in 2021. While the divorce has not been officially announced by either party, it has been hinted at by Shannon Elizabeth on her Facebook.
However, a source told Page Six, “The divorce is fresh. She is freshly single and launching her OnlyFans.”
The Reason Behind Shannon Elizabeth Joinin Only Fans- Revealed
Shannon Elizabeth revealed that she will be joining OnlyFans in a bid to control the narrative about herself.
Speaking with People magazine, she said, “I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more s_xy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans.”
She also said she looks forward to interacting with fans on the platform, which includes a personal chat feature. As reported by Page Six, “Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career and how much I’ve missed that energy.”
Shannon Elizabeth Has Stated That She Will Be Sharing Exclusive Content On OnlyFans
Regarding sharing content on the platform, Shannon Elizabeth said she wanted to give back to the fans who have supported her throughout her career. Speaking about OnlyFans, she added, “OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more behind the scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other platform allows.”
Further discussing what she hopes to achieve by connecting with fans on the app, Shannon Elizabeth said, “This is also where I’ll be sharing exclusive content that you simply won’t find anywhere else. This isn’t just content to watch from a distance. This is for the people who have always shown up for me, and I want them to feel that.”
Simon Borchert is not the first spouse Shannon Elizabeth has separated from. She was previously married to Joseph D. Reitman, who is also an actor.
Andy Bachman, the CEO of Creator Inc., backed the decision made by Elizabeth. He reiterated that the platform’s features were aligned with the goals that the actress had set for her own brand image.