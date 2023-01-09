Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Amusement Park Employee Leaves Toddler Alone on Ride, Mom Blasts Company in Viral TikTok By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 9 2023, Published 9:48 a.m. ET

A mom put a themed attraction employee on blast after the worker left their child, who appears to be a toddler, alone on an active ride while they stepped outside. The attraction was a part of the Jurassic Quest traveling show, which features a series of animatronic dinosaurs in event centers around the country.

The mom, Molly Carroll (@mollycaroll603) uploaded the clip to TikTok along with additional ones, not only highlighting the unsafe practices of the worker in question but of the ride itself. In the video, the top of the seating area of the dinosaur appears to be at least eight feet off the ground, of what looks like a hard, concrete event center floor.

Molly begins the video with an animated arrow pointing to a man wearing a red and white letterman-style jacket at the top of the step-on area for the dinosaur ride. The man wearing the jacket appears to have a black hoodie on underneath the coat. His hood is pulled over his head. The TikToker uses a text-to-speech voice overlay, along with text blocks to narrate what happened to her daughter in the video.

Molly writes, "See this worker? Yesterday we went to Jurassic Quest and this worker left my daughter on the moving dinosaur. He walked outside and never came back. My fiance had to figure out how to shut the dinosaur off and take her off. See how he's not there anymore? That's my sister and niece with my daughter to make sure she doesn't fall off."

The TikToker then zooms their camera through the window outside where a person in a red and white letterman jacket can be seen strolling around. "That's him outside," they write. "When I told management what their worker did she said, 'we hire temps, they do this all the time, we're sorry.'"

Viewers who saw Molly's TikTok were shocked at what appeared to be a lack of safety precautions for the ride. Many pointed out the fact that there wasn't any safety padding placed on the ground in the event a child did fall off. With others noting that the railing on the dinosaur doesn't stretch around the entirety of the ride, indicating that a kid could easily plummet to injury, which could be serious given the height of the ride.

Like @unholywenchthefourth says, "lso that’s so high up. That railing isn’t the whole way around and no padding underneath or anything. Could have even made the padding look like grass or some shit if they cared about looks. But safety first that’s crazy"

In the comments section of the video, Molly said that after they were told by management that "this happens all the time" with their employees, they asked the business how they haven't been sued yet, to which they received no response.

However in a follow-up TikTok, Molly said that the company, Jurassic Quest, reached out to them to apologize about what happened. The TikToker said, "So here's a little update about what happened to my daughter at Jurassic Quest. Last night the director reached out to me on my Facebook and she apologized and issued me a full refund for the tickets, which is pretty cool cause they were expensive."

Molly continued, "Yeah she didn't have to do that but I think that was pretty awesome they did." She also included a screenshot of the director's response to her, "Hello Molly, please accept our sincerest apology for your family's disappointing interaction on one of our rides at Jurassic Quest. our teams strives for 100% customer satisfaction, and it's evident your experience with us missed the mark."

The message continued, "The safety and care of our guests is our number one priority, and the incident you shared is being taken very seriously. Our head of operations is working to identify how this could have happened, and to ensure it does not happen again in the future. The show manager on the ground in Edison confirmed that the temporary worker involved was immediately released from employment with us and will not be eligible for hire in the future."

In the meantime, we have issued a full refund for your tickets. Thanks for sharing your valuable feedback. We appreciate your patience and concern, and resolve to make this right for you and your family and for future guests.

In another video, Molly showed another angle of the ride while her nephew rode the dinosaur, showing how wide the gap between the dinosaur and the stairs to get up on top of it was. She wrote that the event was extremely fun, but felt like it could certainly have better safety precautions and praised the company for the way they handled her concerns.

@mollycarroll0603 Replying to @mollycarroll0603 #screammovie the staff at the event handled it poorly, but Jurassic quest reached out to me personally, apologized and gave me a full refund. I won’t talk bad about the event because it was truly fun, no one got hurt and my daughter really enjoyed it. Hopefully they take precautions after this and it helps future events run safer and smoother. ♬ original sound - Molly Carroll Source: TikTok | @mollycarroll0603