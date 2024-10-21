Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok This New TikTok Trend Proves We All Say Stupid Things Sometimes We've all been there. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 21 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: tiktok/@lolo.summer

We're all human (until AI takes over). We've all said stupid things, and we've all spoiled something important — conversations, relationships, job interviews — by saying something we shouldn't have. Well, TikTok's newest trend is giving users a platform to commiserate with one another about all the silly things we've set. Set to a beautiful backing track of Jennifer Lawrence covering "Something Stupid" by Frank Sinatra, of course.

In the song, Jennifer reflects on a romantic moment spoiled by saying the words "I love you" to a new partner who may not be ready to hear it. And in the TikTok trend, users reflect on romantic moments spoiled by saying things like, "That must've been your other girlfriend," or "Would you still love me if I was a worm?" Ah, 21st century romance.

The "And Then I Go and Spoil It All" TikTok trend is for those of us who say stupid things.

If you've ever said something stupid that ruined a moment — and you're like us, meaning you still think about it every night before you fall asleep — or you have a certain phrase you say often that tends to bum people out, then this trend is for you.

This trend is for the millennials who slip up and say "YOLO" in a room full of Gen Z colleagues. It's for the moviegoers who, when told by the concession stand employee to enjoy the show, respond, "You too." It's for those of us who have answered a job interview question so incorrectly that the vibe shift was physically palpable and we might as well have walked right out of the room. And no, we didn't get a callback.

If you can relate, then hop on TikTok and take part in this simple trend that requires nothing more than a trending audio and a tendency to open your mouth without thinking.

Participants in the trend range from volleyball players calling "mine" on balls they end up missing and insecure girlfriends ruining the mood by asking their partners if they're mad at them, all the way to wives regretting saying "I do" and even Sabrina Carpenter calling out her silly "Espresso" lyrics.

Some are even using it to announce major news, like one woman who teased her audience with a lip-reading challenge that seemed to say, "And then I go and spoil it all by saying something stupid like, 'I think I'm pregnant.'"

Luckily, the bottom line of the trend is that we all have our moments, and the supportive comments on each of these trending videos are proof. On one video in which a TikTok user shares their tendency to question their romantic partners' affection, which can be a downer during relationships, commenters could understand. "We've all definitely been there before," one commenter said.