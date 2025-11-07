Everyone Is Talking About Professional Pickleball Player Anna Leigh Waters — What's Her Net Worth? Anna is ranked the world's No. 1 in women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles pickleball. By Niko Mann Published Nov. 7 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

People are talking about Anna Leigh Waters, the world's No.1-rated female pickleball player, and as she launches her YouTube channel, folks are asking about her net worth.

The 18-year-old professional pickleball player is currently competing in the World Championships, and she premiered her YouTube channel on Nov. 6, 2025. "On the court, I’m all about speed, strategy, and competitive spirit," she says in a video for the launch. "But off the court, that’s where the real fun begins."

Source: Mega

What is Anna Leigh Waters's net worth?

According to Forbes, Anna has a net worth of approximately $3 million. She grew up in Clinton, N.C., and Delray Beach, Fla. Anna reportedly began playing the sport while visiting her grandparents in her hometown, Allentown, Pa., back in 2017.

The pickleball player won her first tournament as a 10-year-old, winning a gold medal in Women’s Doubles with her mother, Leigh Waters. When Anna was just 12, she became the youngest professional pickleball player in history and has since won more than 100 pickleball tournaments.

Anna Leigh Waters Pickleball player Net worth: $3 million Birthdate: Jan. 26, 2007 Birthplace: Allentown, Pa. Parents: Leigh Waters and Stephen Waters

Anna said that she filled in after her mother's partner dropped out of a doubles tournament in Dallas, and her professional pickleball career was born. "So my mom asked me to fill in, and we played and got silver in the pro tournament," she said. "And my mom was like, 'OK, I guess you’re ready to play pro with me,’ So that’s kind of how my pro journey started.”

The teen was homeschooled, so professional sports didn't really interfere with a traditional education. “I was home-schooled since third grade, so I’ve kind of been used to the sports and school type of thing,” she said. "But I also enjoy doing things outside of pickleball, like I love to cook, bake, hang out with my friends. But I think because I’ve been used to it, it’s just kind of a normal thing for me, and anything else would be different."

According to the PPA Tour, Anna ranked as the world No. 1 in women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles pickleball. The pro has won 150 gold medals and 35 triple crowns. She has also won the majority of her tournaments in Major League Pickleball (MLP) as well as the PPA Tour.

Anna has lucrative partnership deals with several brands, including DoorDash, RXBar, Delata, Pilla, U By Kotex, and Ulta Beauty, per Sports Business Journal. The pro also has deals with Carvana, Lock Laces, and Cetaphil. Ulta Beauty CMO Kelly Mahoney says that Anna's accomplishments at such a young age are "intriguing."