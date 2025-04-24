Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Brother Accused of Trafficking Fentanyl — Is It True? The rumor also suggests authorities found "a suspicious amount of Muscle Milk." Hmm ... By Jennifer Farrington Published April 24 2025, 9:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@gabrielocasiocortez;Mega

The rumor mill’s back at it, this time claiming Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brother was busted for trafficking fentanyl. It's a big deal given her political stance and the severe consequences fentanyl-related crimes carry. The rumor began swirling in late April 2025, claiming AOC’s brother was caught with "$1.2 million worth of fentanyl" on a Nike racing boat that was "boarded by the U.S. Coast Guard on Lake Superior," per a screenshot of a news article shared by TikTok user @mamawendi4.

The article even included a quote from someone identified as Vice Admiral Joe Barron, who allegedly said his team had "credible information of a drug buy." It called the entire (alleged) incident awkward, and awkward it is, especially since Alexandria’s brother isn’t named Matthew like the article claims. His real name is actually Gabriel. Here’s what we know about Alexandria’s brother’s alleged involvement with fentanyl and what he had to say about the viral rumor.

Was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brother busted for trafficking fentanyl?

No, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s brother was not busted for trafficking fentanyl. One source spreading the rumor is an article from Dunning Kruger Times, which claims he was aboard a Nike-sponsored yacht. The piece also takes a few jabs at the brand while saying authorities found "a suspicious amount of Muscle Milk," "three crates labeled 'organic bath salts,'" and “an alarming amount of oat milk and Patagonia vests.”

According to the article, they also found $1.2 million worth of fentanyl in air-tight Nike-branded containers marked "Performance Powder." It then names "Matthew Ocasio-Cortez" as AOC’s brother and says he was arrested and booked in Green Bay. But here’s the kicker: AOC’s brother isn’t named Matthew; his name is Gabriel, as we previously pointed out.

It seems folks have taken information from this article and other sources and spread it without considering the details. Aside from the incorrect name, the claims about large amounts of oat milk and Muscle Milk just seem odd. All this, coupled with the fact that there are no credible reports supporting this, suggests it’s false. If something that serious had happened involving AOC's brother, you can bet it would be making major headlines by now.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's brother responds to fentanyl trafficking rumors.

It seems the false rumor about AOC's brother being arrested for trafficking over a million dollars in fentanyl has gained so much traction that Gabriel himself had to step in and address it. In a TikTok stitch with @mamawendi4, who appears to be fanning the flames by suggesting the incident actually happened, Gabriel shows up, presumably in his home and not in police custody.

He starts off by saying, "I'm the brother, my name is not Matthew. I have no idea why they’re posting this. I work with the homeless, I have nothing to do with this story, which isn’t real. Please find something better to do with your time." He even added a sly warning in the caption for the video, tagging the TikToker and saying, "Don’t make me sue."

@gabrielocasiocortez Replying to @We Make Jets the haircut is brutal yall be nice 😂😂 ♬ original sound - Gabriel Ocasio-Cortez