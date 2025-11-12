"Arrest Me Daddy" — Chicago Rapper Known for Begging Police to Arrest Him Finally Gets His Wish Getting arrested didn't slow him down. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 12 2025, 1:13 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @adamnkilla

Chicago rapper Adamn Killa (real name Adam Kelly) was detained on Monday, Nov. 11, 2025, after interrupting a traffic stop and asking police to arrest him, per TMZ. However, asking to be arrested isn't anything new for Adamn.

He's gone viral for posting videos of himself bending over in front of cops and saying, "Ooh, arrest me, Daddy!" and then dancing with his arms linked over his head. This time, he finally got his wish.

Source: Instagram / @adamnkilla

Adamn was arrested in this instance because he interfered with an ongoing traffic stop.

He was handcuffed and spent about 20 minutes in the back of a police car before he was released. But that didn't dissuade him from pulling more stunts. He told the Chicago Sun-Times he won't interfere again, but said, "I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, Daddy’ videos right after."

He posted multiple photos and videos of the arrest on his Instagram. One of the photos of him being arrested shows him slyly sticking his tongue out and looking at the camera. It's captioned, "First rapper to emote while getting arrested."

Adamn's videos have a deeper message.

Although his viral videos have a silly and fun-loving energy, he also has a more serious, political message. He's danced in front of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and opposed Trump's deportation efforts in the city. Adamn told the Chicago Sun-Times, "How they be covering their face and s--t, I feel like in the future, they gonna look at them like how they looked at, like the Nazi soldiers ... Because they know what they be doing wrong. That’s why they cover their face and they be covering their badges and stuff."

The 28-year-old believes rappers should speak up and voice their opinions.

"I feel like rap was always speaking your mind against s--t you didn’t like ... I feel like that’s how hip-hop kind of started, but I know I’m like the new type of rap, but it’s still the same thing. I feel like you should speak about things, your opinions," Adamn told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Adamn is committed to being an independent artist.

He records all his music on his cell phone. Adamn, his manager Taylor Bennet, and his collaborator Zekur Stewart met when they were teens and grew up together. Taylor speaks highly of Adamn and his "Arrest me, Daddy" stunt, saying, "At first it seemed very crazy to a lot of people, but when you see that he’s just having fun and bringing so many people joy, I literally wake up and laugh in the morning. … The first thing you do is laugh. It’s because Adam is in the algorithm."