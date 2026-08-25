Asian Blockbusters Make Their Free U.S. Streaming Debut By Distractify Staff Updated Aug. 25 2026, 7:19 p.m. ET Source: ODK Media

If your watchlist is starting to feel like the same five franchises in different fonts, some of Asia’s biggest movies are about to give you plenty of new options.

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A slate of major Asian films is making its free U.S. streaming debut on Amasian TV, including Ne Zha, Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms, Exhuma, Dark Nuns, Hidden Blade, Panda Plan, Gintama, Crazy Samurai: 400 vs 1, and 11 Rebels.

And there’s a little bit of everything: supernatural horror, Jackie Chan action-comedy, animated fantasy, historical epics, samurai battles, and more. For American viewers whose introduction to Asian entertainment started with anime or K-dramas, consider this the next phase of the obsession.

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Your Anime and K-Drama Phase Was Just the Beginning

The pipeline is real. Maybe anime was your entry point. Then came K-dramas. Before long, your algorithm was serving up Korean thrillers, Japanese food shows, Chinese fantasy clips, and actors from series you hadn’t even watched yet. Asian entertainment has increasingly become part of mainstream pop culture, especially among younger viewers who don’t necessarily think of a movie as “international content.” They’re looking for something funny, terrifying, romantic, action-packed, or impossible to stop watching.

That makes Amasian TV’s new slate especially interesting because it shows just how much exists beyond the categories American audiences already know.

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Source: ODK Media

So, Which Movies Should You Watch?

If you want an animated epic: Try Ne Zha. The Chinese animated fantasy draws from mythology and became a massive theatrical hit, making it a natural choice for anime and animation fans ready to branch out. If you want a huge fantasy spectacle: Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms goes big on mythology, warriors, political intrigue, and epic-scale action.

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If you want to be genuinely creeped out: Put Exhuma on the list. The South Korean supernatural horror film mixes mystery, folklore, and the occult into exactly the kind of unsettling story horror fans love. There’s also Dark Nuns for anyone whose preferred horror involves possession and religious themes.

If you want Jackie Chan: That one’s easy. Panda Plan combines Jackie Chan, action-comedy, and a panda. Sometimes a movie really does sell itself. If you want swords, and lots of them: Crazy Samurai: 400 vs 1 features a famously ambitious extended battle sequence, while 11 Rebels heads into Japanese period-action territory.

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The lineup also includes the historical espionage thriller Hidden Blade and Gintama, the live-action adaptation of the hugely popular manga and anime franchise. In other words, “Asian film” isn’t a genre. These movies cover practically every movie-night mood.

Source: ODK Media

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And Yes, They’re Actually Free to Watch

Arguably the biggest selling point is that trying one doesn’t require adding yet another subscription to your monthly bill. Amasian TV is a free streaming TV service focused entirely on Asian entertainment, bringing together Korean, Chinese, Japanese, and Southeast Asian programming. Viewers can choose between curated 24/7 linear channels and bingeable on-demand collections, with content subtitled in English and other languages.

It’s available across connected TVs, mobile, and the web, including devices and platforms such as Roku, Samsung, LG, and Vizio. That makes discovering something unfamiliar a lot easier. You don’t have to know the name of a specific Korean thriller or Chinese fantasy movie before opening the app. You can simply start watching.

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And if one movie turns into a larger Asian-entertainment rabbit hole, the service goes well beyond blockbusters, with anime, dramas, variety shows, food, travel, lifestyle programming, and more.

Source: ODK Media

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Asian Entertainment Isn’t a Niche Anymore

Amasian TV is part of ODK Media, a global media and technology company specializing in streaming, production, localization, and distribution of Asian entertainment. The company has seen more than 150% year-over-year growth in viewers and subscribers over the past three years while adding more than 1,000 titles and programs to its library.

Those numbers reflect what audiences are already showing through their viewing habits: discovering entertainment is becoming less about where something was produced and more about whether the story is worth watching. Anime and K-dramas may have opened the door for a lot of American viewers. Now horror, fantasy, action, comedy, and historical films are coming through it too.