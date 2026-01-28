Athletes Spotted Mixing in With Special Forces at Circa Resort in Las Vegas This past week, Circa Las Vegas had its usual mix of familiar faces and unexpected sightings. By Distractify Staff Published Jan. 28 2026, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

Around downtown, the lights never really turn off, and neither does the people watching. For locals, it’s less about the spectacle and more about who you happen to run into while going about your night.

This past week, Circa Las Vegas had its usual mix of familiar faces and unexpected sightings. Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony was in town celebrating with friends and his brother, Anthony Anthony Jr. The group was spotted chatting and comparing watches with Circa CEO and Owner Derek Stevens. Locals figured he was enjoying a well-earned break after locking in his eight-year, $130 million extension with Boston.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Stevens stayed busy all weekend, crossing paths with athletes who quietly blended into the downtown scene. Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson was at Stadium Swim for a friend’s bachelor party, joined by Kansas City Royals pitcher Alec Marsh. Nothing out of the ordinary for downtown, just another group enjoying the city the way it’s meant to be done.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

Hockey also brought some familiar faces through the area as the Nashville Predators were back in town to face the Vegas Golden Knights. After a rough loss, Erik Haula did what any athlete would do after a game, find a great place to eat so he went straight to Barry’s Downtown Prime. He brought along rookies Reid Schaefer, Justus Annunen, and Fedor Svechkov, giving them an early lesson in how things are done off the ice in Vegas.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

The weekend crowd shifted again with Days of the Dead taking over The Plaza where, naturally, an after party ended up at Circa. Horror filmmakers Jen and Sylvia Soska, the Soska Sisters, were seen dining with actor Dean Cain in Barry's then later up at Legacy Club, where they ran into Derek Stevens and grabbed a few photos. Known for cult favorites like American Mary, the sisters drew attention everywhere they went, stopping often to chat and take pictures with fans who recognized them.

Source: Circa Las Vegas

SHOT Show added another layer to the usual downtown energy, bringing in military and industry professionals from all over. Apparently at 8 East, decorated Green Beret Tu Lam was dining with his wife, Ruthie. Over at Barry’s, former Navy Seal Team Six operator Daniel Corbett, known as “Dirty,” was seated with fellow Tier 1 operators, later greeting former TMZ personalities Mike Walters and Gary Trock, who stopped by to say hello and thank the group for their service.

Source: Circa Las Vegas