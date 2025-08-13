The Suspect in the Austin Target Shooting Had a History of Mental Health Problems "This man had some serious issues." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 13 2025, 11:55 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Ethan Nieneker

According to The New York Times, a shooting that took place at a Target in Austin, Texas, was the fourth incident in two weeks in which a man with a history of mental health issues opened fire in public. Each attack ended in at least one fatality. A U.S. Army veteran allegedly killed four people at a bar in Montana, a man convinced he had CTE fatally shot four people in Midtown Manhattan, and a third man attacked employees at the CDC, believing the COVID-19 vaccine made him ill.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, 20-year-old Marco Torres was processing online orders at an Austin Target when he heard two gunshots outside. "At first, I thought it was a huge prank," he told The New York Times. Torres ran to the front to see what was going on and was met with chaos. Three people, including a 4-year-old girl, were killed before police apprehended a suspect. Here's what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the Austin Target shooting suspect.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Ethan Nieneker, who had several run-ins with Austin Police, including arrests for criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, and assaulting a household member. Nieneker also struggled with his mental health and had previously been placed on emergency holds. "This man had some serious issues," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, per ABC News.

Investigators are still determining a motive, but Austin Police Sgt. Nathan Sexton revealed that Nieneker told him he believed he was Jesus. "It was a completely random choosing of the victims," said Sexton. When police found Nieneker, he was naked and acting erratically. Officers had to subdue him with a Taser. The gun allegedly used in the attack was "acquired through family," explained Sexton.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Nieneker wasn't very active on Facebook, there is nothing to suggest he was struggling with his mental health. Most of his posts are jokes. He stays away from politics and even made a comment in September 2020 about not wanting to hear any political takes. There are numerous photos with friends and even a few with a cat.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened at the Target in Austin?

The attack took less than an hour and started when Nieneker allegedly shot Target employee Hector Leopoldo Martinez Machuca, 24, as he was collecting shopping carts in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Nieneker then reportedly turned his attention to a black Jeep Cherokee, but the driver managed to avoid getting shot.

The 32-year-old allegedly began firing at a Toyota 4 Runner, killing Adam Chow, 65, and his 4-year-old granddaughter. Chow's wife was in the passenger seat, but she escaped with minor injuries. Nieneker then stole the 4 Runner, drove to a highway, and allegedly assaulted the driver of a parked water truck. After unsuccessfully attempting to steal the truck, Nieneker returned to the 4 Runner. At that point, he crashed into a Volkswagen, allegedly assaulted the driver, and stole the vehicle.