Ayden and Ethan Valdriz Step Into Zero Space NY and Raise the Bar A multi-year move into one of New York's most-watched studios. By Reese Watson Published Feb. 20 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET

Ayden and Ethan Valdriz do not walk into a studio like visitors. They walk in like the work matters, because for them, it always has. They have been dancing together since they were eight years old, building a shared rhythm ever since. The sync is real, but the focus is bigger than being twins who move the same. They want to be known as artists who earned their place, then kept earning it.

That is why their next chapter in New York is not a quick pop-in, teach a class, take a photo, and leave. Ayden and Ethan will be teaching at Zero Space NY for the next few years, and they are excited about it in the way serious dancers get excited. Not loud. Not performative. Certain.

“This is the kind of room we have wanted,” Ethan says. “A place where training is the point and the energy pushes you forward.” Ayden puts it even more simply. “We are coming to teach, but we are also coming to grow. I want to be in a space that makes me better.”

Source: Marco Ramirez

Zero Space NY has been building a reputation as a studio dancers watch closely. It is the kind of place where the calendar matters, the floor matters, and the teachers matter. The studio has hosted choreographers that dancers name with respect, including Andye J, Dario Boatner, Luther Brown, and Deshawn Da Prince. That list does not read like hype to people inside the dance world. It means they are attracting high-level work.

“This is the future studio to teach at in the New York area,” Ayden says. “You can feel it. It is where people want to be.” Their excitement makes sense when you look at how early they started taking this seriously. They began dancing together at eight. Ayden started a year after Ethan. He watched first, then jumped in, then refused to treat dance like a phase. They started choreographing at twelve.

“I have always loved artistry and music,” Ayden says. “I do not want to copy what everyone else is doing. I want to create.” That idea shows up in the advice he gives other dancers. He tells them not to chase trends or try to fit into somebody else’s lane. He talks about authenticity, staying humble, and keeping the mindset of a student, even when the attention starts coming.

“Being a student first keeps you sharp,” he says. “It keeps you honest.” Their credits reflect that work ethic. Ethan points to major performance moments, including NBC World of Dance and Canada’s Got Talent. He also highlights his involvement in the 2025 Monsters Rooted show. He frames those experiences as proof of momentum, but he does not talk like someone chasing validation.

“People see dance as competitive,” Ethan says. “I think it is competing with yourself. You are trying to grow. You are trying to hit personal goals. That is the real thing.” That mindset is part of why they are drawn to teaching. Teaching forces clarity. It forces you to explain what you do, not just do it. It also forces you to lead with patience, because dancers do not grow on your timeline.

Ayden describes teaching as more than a side role. He wants to support dancers in the room, not just impress them. He talks about learning what each dancer needs and meeting them there. “I want to be the kind of leader who can push you and also protect you,” he says. “Some dancers need grit. Some dancers need space. A good teacher knows the difference.”

Ethan’s version of that is direct. “Passion cannot be taught, but it can be felt,” he says. “People know when you mean it.” For the twins, it is about the moments, not the wins. That does not mean they do not care about results. It means they do not let trophies define the value of the work.

Their highlights include choreography awards at Represent and a highest scoring routine at The View. Ayden and Ethan have both taught at Prestige Dance Academy and are co-founders of F.I. Company. They both choreograph and dance, and their choreography work includes classes and projects across Canada, alongside training with choreographers they respect.

Zero Space NY gives them a place to do that consistently. It also gives them a place to teach in a way that matches their values. They are coming in to train, teach, and keep sharpening their craft in a studio that is pulling in serious names.

“I want dancers to leave class feeling stronger,” Ayden says. “Not just tired. Stronger. Clearer. Like they know what to work on.” Ethan agrees. “I want them to feel like they can trust themselves more. That is the win for me.”

The next few years at Zero Space NY are a chance to do exactly that. It is also a statement. They are choosing a studio that is building its own gravity, a studio that is becoming part of the conversation in the New York dance scene, and a studio that is attracting choreographers dancers already respect.