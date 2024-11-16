Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Driver Complains of Strange “Jumping” Noise in Car, Mechanics Remove Look Underneath and Find This "It's an EV powered by Duracell bunnies." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 16 2024, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @onethetoolstv

It's never a good feeling when your car isn't functioning the way it's supposed to. Especially when you don't know the first thing about maintaining and possibly repairing a machine as complex as an automobile.

If you're lucky enough to know an honest mechanic who does good work, then you just hope that whatever they tell you is wrong with the car isn't serious. And if you don't have an auto tech who's not going to fleece you for every dime you have while conjuring imaginary problems with parts that don't even exist, you're gonna have a bad time.

So you could probably only imagine the relief on this driver's face when they discovered that the strange noise their car was making wasn't a mechanical issue. That's not to say it'd be a good idea to drive their car around in this condition, however.

In a viral clip posted to the On The Tools TV TikTok account (@onthetoolstv), a group of mechanics can be seen standing beneath a vehicle in their shop. The car has been put up on a lift and the auto techs work together to remove a piece of its undercarriage.

What they found, were a bunch of bunnies, treating this hard plastic bottom piece as a sort of alcove for protection against predators. There must've been a hole in the undercarriage. Or, possibly, they chewed through it themselves: numerous rabbit appreciators online have told tales of their strong teeth.

So, there's a good chance that a mama bunny, unable to find a hole close enough to create a burrow, happened upon a car after it's owner shut it off and went inside. The residual warmth of the engine may've attracted the Mama bunny, which then bit into the undercarriage to provide a sanctuary for her babies.

What Mama Rabbit didn't account for, however, is that her bunnies would be taken for a ride. The workers gently put plastic undercarriage of the car down on the floor. And it looks like the little creatures got right to work at making it feel like home.

Source: TikTok | @onethetoolstv

They seem to have brought in some soft grass as makeshift bedding for themselves in the undercarriage. Several of the bunnies tried to escape the employees, who laugh and smile as they chase the rabbits around the shop and place them in a cardboard box.

TikTokers who saw the clip were in love with its imagery. Like one person who penned: "Something about shop mechanics gently chasing baby bunnies around is the purest thing I've seen in a while."

Of course, there were plenty of people ready with rabbit jokes. Like this person who quipped that the car must've been an electric vehicle. One that uses a specific brand with a specific mascot, to drive power to its components: "It's an EV powered by Duracell bunnies."

Source: TikTok | @onethetoolstv

Someone else wrote: "'What's under the hood?' '120 horses and 3 bunnies!'" But there was one TikToker who pointed out an interesting detail in the video and it has to do with something one the mechanics said while chasing after the bunnies.

"It's the way he says 'someone get the box' like this happens all the time. Is this a thing?" They do have a point, the way the mechanic says it does make it seem like bunnies in the car is a regular occurrence.

Source: TikTok | @onethetoolstv

This isn't the first time animals lodging themselves in cars have gone viral. It's not uncommon for snakes to slink themselves under the hoods of vehicles, as they're attracted to the warmth of the engine block. Sometimes, they get themselves so intertwined with vital components that when the driver keys the ignition, they get caught up in the works, too.

Source: TikTok | @onethetoolstv