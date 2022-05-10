Is Barnaby Birkbeck From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Dating Anyone?By Stephanie Harper
May. 9 2022, Published 8:29 p.m. ET
Watching the latest episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht means you’ll probably recognize a few familiar faces. There are also some brand new individuals to get to know on the show as well. Barnaby Birkbeck is Parsifal III's newest crew member.
Barnaby's time on the yacht has already garnered a lot of attention since he doesn’t have too much sailing experience yet. He’s got a lot to learn, but fortunately for him, he's working with people who certainly know how to show him the ropes. Is he dating anyone right now?
Is Barnaby Birkbeck dating anyone right now?
On Aug. 17, 2021, Barnaby posted a loved-up photo of himself with a beautiful blonde named Hattie Blackstone. This is the most recent photo he posted with her, which leaves fans wondering whether or not the couple is still actively together.
Since he hasn’t removed the photo from his feed, chances are, they’re still dating! According to her Instagram, Hattie is a certified fitness trainer who focuses on self-improvement and health above all else.
Her bio says, “Strength is not only physical but within us! And together it is far more fun!” Her Instagram also provides a link to her official personal training website where clients can fill out a form to hire her for private coaching. You’ll have to add your first and last name, email address, phone number, and fitness goals.
You’ll also have to reveal whether or not you use a gym, and if you’re looking for online coaching versus in-person personal training. Other details you can mention include fun facts about you, your availability, and how you came across Hattie's website in the first place. A quick scroll through Hattie’s Instagram won’t reveal any photos of her with Barnaby though. Are they still together?
It’s possible she doesn’t have any pictures with him because she wants her entire IG feed to be solely focused on her fitness business. As of now, Barnaby and Hattie both haven’t posted any statements about their relationship status, so it’s still slightly a mystery.
Here’s what else 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' fans should know about Barnaby Birkbeck.
It turns out Barnaby totally loves adventure and is excited to be a new crew member on such a popular yacht.
His Bravo TV bio says, “A world traveler at heart, deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck was born into adventure with roots in both Singapore and the United Kingdom. Having worked as a celebrity watersports instructor in both the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, Barnaby was able to seamlessly transition into the A-list world of yachting.”
It also mentions the fact that Barnaby has a passion for high standards of service and the great outdoors. It’s going to be very interesting to see how he continues working with other people on the yacht as he figures out his way in a new industry. Learning how to work on a yacht isn’t the easiest task ever, but he seems to be up for the challenge.
Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3, Episode 11 will air on Bravo on Monday, May 9 at 8:00 pm ET.