Is Barnaby Birkbeck From 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Dating Anyone?

On Aug. 17, 2021, Barnaby posted a loved-up photo of himself with a beautiful blonde named Hattie Blackstone. This is the most recent photo he posted with her, which leaves fans wondering whether or not the couple is still actively together.

Since he hasn’t removed the photo from his feed, chances are, they’re still dating! According to her Instagram, Hattie is a certified fitness trainer who focuses on self-improvement and health above all else.