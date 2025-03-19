Barry’s Downtown Prime Brings the Sizzle: A Star-Studded St. Patrick’s Day Weekend at Circa Barry’s isn’t just a place for world-class steak, but a prime destination for those at the top of their game. By Reese Watson Published March 19 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: circa

St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Las Vegas is always a spectacle, but this year, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino turned up the heat; grilling up not just premium steaks, but also a star-studded guest list. With celebrities from the worlds of bodybuilding, basketball, pro wrestling, and social media all indulging in Vegas’s most legendary steakhouse, fans had their cameras ready for a weekend of unexpected encounters, viral moments, and unforgettable experiences.

Kicking off the weekend was none other than seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Phil Heath, whose larger-than-life presence at Circa quickly had heads turning. While stopping by Barry’s Downtown Prime, Heath unexpectedly found himself in a playful “face-off” with Power Slapper Mikael-Michelle Brown right on the restaurant’s signature red carpet. Brown, always ready for a slap-worthy moment, took full advantage of the photo op, posing mid-“slap” with the bodybuilding icon in a moment that had fans roaring with laughter and applause.

Source: circa

The surprises didn’t stop there. Later that evening, Heath made his way to Legacy Club, Circa’s chic rooftop lounge, where he finally got the chance to meet the property’s Owner/CEO, Derek Stevens, for the first time. Though Heath has been a regular at the property, this was his first sit-down with the man behind the Vegas hotspot.

Source: circa

Meanwhile, NBA veteran Mike Bibby, known for his legendary 14-season career and championship runs, brought his A-game to Barry’s. Opting for the private chef’s table, Bibby and his closest friends indulged in a VIP experience, with none other than Chef Barry Dakake himself stepping into the kitchen for a memorable photo-op. Fans lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the hoops legend couldn’t believe their luck; Las Vegas's ultimate steakhouse just kept serving up the stars.

Source: circa

From the ring to the ribeye, Barry’s also played host to wrestling royalty. Ashley Sebera, formerly of WWE and now performing in TNA as Ash by Elegance, was spotted dining in a cozy booth at Barry’s alongside her husband, Ulysses Diaz, a current and well known bare-knuckle fighter. The power couple looked right at home in Vegas’s hottest dining spot, enjoying a meal that packed as much punch as their in-ring performances.

Source: circa

The wrestling world’s presence at Barry’s didn’t end there. Social media erupted when Melissa Hutchinson, actress and mega-influencer with over 13 million Instagram followers, was spotted sharing a meal with AEW star Stephon "Swerve" Strickland. A former AEW World and Tag Team Champion, Strickland's presence sent wrestling fans into a frenzy; especially when photos at dinner started circulating online with them posing with Circa executive Richard Wilk.