Barry's Downtown Prime Hosts a Star-Studded Week of Champions and Knockouts Whether stepping out after a title win or gearing up for the next big game, Barry's Downtown Prime continues to be the go-to destination for athletes and stars who want the very best, both on and off the plate.

It was a knockout week at Barry’s Downtown Prime inside Circa Las Vegas as some of the biggest names in boxing and sports entertainment were spotted enjoying the restaurant’s signature upscale dining experience. Two of the most dominant forces in boxing today, Claressa Shields and Terence Crawford, stopped by for a private meal, creating a buzz that echoed far beyond the city.

Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, undisputed world champion, and holder of 17 world titles, dined alongside undefeated boxing legend Terence Crawford. With a perfect 41-0 record and championships held across four different weight classes, Crawford is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time.

Anticipation continues to grow for his highly publicized mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez set for September, an event expected to capture the attention of fans around the globe. The two icons posed together in the kitchen at Barry’s; no entourage, no distractions; just champions recognizing greatness in one another.

Also making waves at Barry’s this week was professional wrestling/boxing power couple Ash By Elegance and Ulysses Diaz. Ash, formerly known to WWE fans as Dana Brooke, now stars with TNA Wrestling and recently secured the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in El Paso, Texas. The win adds to her impressive title collection, making her a current holder of three championship belts.

Seated in one of Barry’s signature booths with her husband, Ulysses Diaz, the two exuded a champion’s glow. They were in town to celebrate Ulysses's birthday and were staying at Circa Resort & Casino for a little relaxation. They also made sure to catch up with their friend Pitbull performing at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Pitbull made sure everyone knew it was Uly's birthday by singing "Happy Birthday" from the stage and wishing his friend the best birthday.

Diaz, a former bare-knuckle fighter known for his explosive power, just made headlines of his own. This past weekend, he stepped into the ring for his debut in the new Dirty Boxing Championship, founded by UFC superstar Jon Jones and “Platinum” Mike Perry, and delivered a first-round KO in just 1 minute and 22 seconds. It was the main event of the night, and Diaz wasted no time showing why he remains one of the most dangerous men in combat sports.

From the ring to the gridiron, college football standout Ricky White was also spotted at Barry’s Downtown Prime. The UNLV star wide receiver and 2025 NFL Draft prospect dined with friends at a table personally curated by Chef Barry himself. Their meal kicked off with fan-favorite appetizers like Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Braised Short Rib Ravioli, and the Chilled Shellfish Platter.

That was only the beginning, as the group indulged in the 48oz Mishima Reserve Tomahawk Ribeye, Flambé Lobster, and a Robbins Porterhouse with an array of decadent sides. The night ended on a sweet note with Toffee Cake, Banana Cream Pie, and a warm Cinnamon Bun. Before leaving, White made sure to snap a photo with Chef Barry inside the legendary Meat Locker.