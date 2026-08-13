Behind-The-Scenes Before the Day Begins: Samantha Sloves Talks About the Invisible Reality of Living with Lyme Disease By Distractify Staff Published Aug. 13 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Samantha Sloves Living with Lyme Disease

When you are healthy, the start of the day is a given. You wake up, maybe scroll through your phone, grab a coffee, and head out the door. The logistics of simply existing do not require a strategy.

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But when you are diagnosed with a chronic, invisible illness like Lyme disease, that effortless morning routine vanishes. Long before your feet even hit the floor, your brain begins to run a grueling series of calculations. How bad is the joint pain today? Did I actually sleep, or was I just resting my eyes? What can this body realistically hold today?

For thousands of Lyme disease patients, the hardest work happens behind closed doors, completely out of sight. It is the exhausting, full-time job of managing an illness that society cannot physically see, while fighting a healthcare system that often refuses to believe it is even real.

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Energy as a Currency

The greatest shift after a Lyme diagnosis is the realization that your energy is no longer a renewable resource. It is a strict currency. If you have a set amount of money in the bank, you have to pay your biggest bills first. You cannot buy groceries and a new car on the same day. Samantha Sloves understands this invisible math better than anyone. After spending four years in a wheelchair due to a delayed Lyme diagnosis, she eventually built My Lyme Coach, a concierge advisory practice that helps clients navigate the overwhelming logistics of complex illnesses.

"I want people to realize you don't have unlimited energy, and you need to take that seriously," Samantha explains. "You match your day to your body, not the other way around." Every morning requires triage. Patients must sort their endless tasks into three distinct categories: Must Do, Want to Do, and Can Wait. A "Must Do" might be calling an insurance company to fight for a medication that prevents a symptom flare. A "Want to Do" might be meeting a friend for lunch. If the physical bank account is low, the lunch has to be canceled.

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The Cost of the Mask

Because society is deeply uncomfortable with illness, patients often feel forced to perform "health." They put on a figurative mask, smiling through searing nerve pain or terrifying brain fog because the alternative is simply too exhausting. If you admit how terrible you truly feel, you risk being told that you are exaggerating or that it is "all in your head." As Samantha notes, the doubt from loved ones can be as painful as the physical symptoms themselves.

"When someone says, 'how are you?' you're not going to respond, 'Well, insurance just told me they're not paying for this, my left foot is tingly, and my hand is shaking,'" Samantha says. "You're just going to say, 'hanging in there,' because it's easier not to be honest."

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But wearing that mask takes an immense toll. Patients spend hours resting in private just so they can appear "fine" in public for a single hour. People only see the version of the patient that made it out the door in a nice outfit. They do not see the two hours it took to get ready, or the tears shed because a neurological tremor made buttoning a shirt impossible.

The Logistics of Freedom

The physical and mental fatigue of tracking symptoms, managing specialists, and fighting for care is why so many patients feel like they are losing their identity. They become minimized to a lab result or a case file.

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But structure can actually buy you freedom. When patients learn to act as the CEO of their own medical case, they stop waiting for the system to save them. They learn that planning is not a restriction. It is the only way to be spontaneous. If you pack a small bag with your emergency medications, an ice pack, or a pair of flat shoes before a big event, you aren't being rigid. You are giving yourself the physical ability to stay and actually enjoy the night.