Billions of Dollars in Virtual Guns: Inside the Economy Running Alongside a Video Game By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 10 2026, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: Skin.Club

The CS2 cosmetic item market is valued at roughly $7.1 billion, even though it consists of digital objects that can't be touched and don't improve damage, accuracy, movement, or any other part of gameplay. Around them sits a secondary market with its own supply, demand, speculation, and sudden price shocks.

Article continues below advertisement

What People Are Actually Buying

Unlike cosmetics that remain permanently attached to an account, many CS2 items can move between users through trades and market listings. The main tradable categories are: Weapon skins : Change the appearance of guns without affecting performance and are bought for customization, collecting, or resale.

Knives and gloves: Offer alternative models and finishes and attract buyers because many versions are significantly scarcer.

Stickers and charms : Add separate visual elements to weapons and allow more specific customization.

Cases: Contain randomized cosmetic items and can also be transferred or sold unopened. For skins, item-specific characteristics and demand can push two copies with the same name into very different price ranges.

Article continues below advertisement

How a Price Gets Made

Rarity For standard case openings, higher rarity means a lower probability of receiving that tier. The published probabilities are Mil-Spec : 79.92%

Restricted : 15.98%

Classified : 3.20%

Covert : 0.64%

Rare Special Item : 0.26%

Contraband: No drop probability. The M4A4 | Howl is the only Contraband skin after a copyright dispute led Valve to remove it from normal distribution.

Condition For skins in CS2, condition describes how worn an item looks and is determined by its float, a fixed numerical value assigned to each copy. Lower values generally mean less visible wear Factory New : 0.00 to 0.07

Minimal Wear : 0.07 to 0.15

Field-Tested : 0.15 to 0.38

Well-Worn : 0.38 to 0.45

Battle-Scarred: 0.45 to 1.00

Article continues below advertisement

Pattern Each copy receives a pattern index from 0 to 999, creating 1,000 possible texture layouts. On pattern-sensitive finishes, this changes where colors or design elements appear and can create substantial differences in price between copies with similar float values. Collection Status Collection status determines whether new copies can still enter circulation through their original source.

The Blue Chips

At the top of the CS2 market, scarcity can push items into seven-figure territory. The StatTrak™ Factory New AK-47 | Case Hardened pattern #661, a version with an integrated kill counter, sold for more than $1 million in June 2024, although the exact price was never disclosed. The Factory New Karambit | Case Hardened pattern #387 is the only known copy in that condition, and its owner rejected an offer of about $1.5 million in 2021. The M4A4 | Howl became scarce for a different reason. After a copyright dispute removed it from normal distribution in 2014, its price jumped from about €45 to more than €170.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Makes Money

Teams and Players Professional teams and players earn from tournament-linked items. A Major is a Valve-backed championship, and its stickers were traditionally sold through capsules, randomized packs containing team logos or player autographs. In May 2026, Valve replaced capsules for the Cologne Major with direct sticker purchases using tokens and demand-based prices. Revenue from Major items is still shared with the tournament organizer, teams, and players, but the distribution now depends on ranking and Major placement.

Traders, Speculators, and Marketplaces Valve also earns from sales through the Steam Community Market, its marketplace where users list items for other users to buy. Valve collects both a Steam transaction fee and a CS2-specific fee on those sales. Traders try to make money by buying and reselling items at different prices, while speculators buy items they expect to become scarcer or more desirable.

Article continues below advertisement

The Catch

On October 22, 2025, Valve changed Trade Up Contracts so five Covert, or red-tier, skins could produce a knife or pair of gloves, creating a new supply route for items that had previously been much harder to obtain. The market lost roughly $1.7 billion to nearly $2 billion in value within a day. Steam’s Subscriber Agreement states that virtual items are “licensed, not sold” and confer no ownership title. That language means buyers hold access and usage rights under Valve’s terms, which makes a straightforward ownership-based claim over losses from a rule change much harder to sustain.

The Rules Behind the Market