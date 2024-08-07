Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Billy Bean and Billy Beane Shared More Than Just a Similar Name — They Were Once MLB Teammates Billy Bean sadly passed away in early August 2024, and some folks confused his name with Billy Beane's. By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 7 2024, 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images Bill Bean (left) and Billy Beane (right)

Amid the news that former MLB player Billy Bean passed away in early August 2024, some folks were confusing his name with another sports star who shares the same monicker with just a slightly different spelling.

In fact, sports radio host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo even mixed up the names live on air, announcing the death of the wrong person. Here's what to know about Billy Bean vs. Billy Beane, who were actually once teammates on the same MLB team.

Source: Getty Images Players pause for a moment of silence in memory of Billy Bean before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Chicago White Sox at Oakland Coliseum on Aug. 6, 2024, in Oakland, Calif.

Billy Bean vs. Billy Beane, explained.

Billy Bean, who passed away on Aug. 6, 2024, following an 11-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia, was a former baseball star whose decade-long playing career included stints with the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres. Bean was diagnosed with leukemia back in September 2023, per MLB. The second former major league player to come out as gay, Bean went on to become the MLB's senior VP for diversity, equity, and inclusion (commonly known as DEI).

Another well-known figure in the sports world is Billy Beane (note the extra "e" at the end of his last name), who is two years older than Billy Bean and also used to play baseball. He is the former general manager of the Oakland Athletics and current senior adviser to the team's owner John Fisher, and he previously played for the New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and, of course, the Athletics.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Billy Bean, MLB’s Senior VP for Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion and Special Assistant to the Commissioner. Billy, who fought a heroic year-long battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was 60.



Over the last 10 years,… pic.twitter.com/dCfFM6hQlE — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2024

And yes, while Beane was with the Tigers, he did overlap with Bean in 1988. In fact, reports say that Bean had a hard time breaking out in baseball because he shared the name with Beane, who would later be portrayed by Brad Pitt in the 2011 film Moneyball.

As for the late Billy Bean who passed away, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he was "one of the kindest and most respected individuals I have ever known," and that he would not be forgotten.

Remembering our friend and colleague Billy Bean. His contributions to our game will be felt forever. pic.twitter.com/qIjvOYVm5m — MLB (@MLB) August 7, 2024

"Billy was a friend to countless people across our game, and he made a difference through his constant dedication to others," he also said. "He made baseball a better institution, both on and off the field, by the power of his example, his empathy, his communication skills, his deep relationships inside and outside our sport, and his commitment to doing the right thing."

When did Billy Bean retire from professional baseball?

Billy Bean's last MLB game was in 1989. He retired at the age of 31, deciding to step away from the game after realizing "that living as a closeted baseball player was untenable," according to the MLB. Because Billy felt it wasn't the right moment to come out as a gay player, he waited more than three years to share his true self with the world.