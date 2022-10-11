William Shatner's Book 'Boldly Go' Highlights "Interconnectivity of the Universe and Our Place in It" (EXCLUSIVE)

William Shatner's new book, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is "an assemblage of essays covering everything from his historic spaceflight in 2021 to his deep reverence for the natural world."

The book is co-written by Joshua Brandon, and the director, producer, and writer, sat down exclusively with Distractify and shared life lessons highlighted in the book, what stories didn't make the cut, and more.

Check out our Q&A below. (Editor's note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)