“Boomers Suck” — Woman Rants Against Older Generation, Accuses Them of Hoarding Privilege

A young woman has blasted filial responsibility laws in America, which are present in 29 states. These rulings stipulate that if a child's parent is unable to cover the cost of their medical coverage, then the onus of paying for said care rests on their shoulders of their kids.

TikTok user Bailey Bee (@theonlymid) uploaded a 3-minute rant against these laws, stating that they exist because the Boomer generation wants them to. Furthermore, she shouts at length about the fact that the reason these laws are in place is due to the fact that Boomers are, by and large, financially irresponsible.

She views these laws as being unfair to younger generations, especially because she says that Boomers enjoyed overall better economies and quality of life. With regards to the latter point, it's difficult to argue that this isn't the case — the cost of living, even adjusted for inflation, for Gen Z as compared to Boomers, presents a large gap. For example: It was easier to buy a home during the great depression than it is for Americans to do so today.

Bailey begins her video by listing all of the benefits that Boomers were able to enjoy as a result of the Greatest Generation's struggles. She mentions pensions, social security, a good economy, Medicaid, as well as a "good economy" and the ability to "pull up the ladder," presumably in their respective chosen vocations. Conversely, she states, younger generations aren't afforded these same privileges.

She then went on to state that there are 29 states with "filial laws" that are ultimately going to force the children of Boomers to front the cost of these laws. "You had the best economy, you had the best jobs, you had the best everything. You say so yourself, 'It was so good. It was so amazing,' back in your time," she says mocking the tone of a Boomer nostalgically looking back at the past.

Bailey then chastises Boomers for "voting away" the same privileges that they enjoyed growing up themselves that allowed them to accrue a comfortable level of wealth for themselves. "Now that I got mine no one else needs anything," she goes on to rant, consolidating the mindset she speculates is behind current government policies.

Source: TikTok | @theonlymid

"I got my slice of cake, so let's throw away the cake," she says, furthering her gripes with an illustrative metaphor, signifying that they aren't leaving cake for anyone else to enjoy. She says that this mindset ultimately leaves younger generations to fend for themselves. "What about the rest of the family? What about your grandkids?" she muses.

"Do they not get a slice of cake? Do they not get a bit of everything that you f--king benefited from?" she says, screaming into her recording device's lens as she slams the dashboard of the vehicle she's sitting in. Next, Bailey condemns Boomers for taking away food assistance and healthcare initiatives because they believe, she presumes, younger generations are selfish.

However, she states that the opposite is true. "You know what's selfish? Taking every single benefit and social help that you got from the government ... You got to benefit from it all. You know what's selfish? Taking all those benefits and making sure no one else gets any. That's selfish, that's selfish."

Source: TikTok | @theonlymid

She then goes on to state that Boomers were "supposed to share the cake" she claims the generation is, at large, hoarding for themselves. Additionally, she expressed her belief that Boomers should be punished for her perceived actions and attitudes toward younger generations. "All of you deserve to burn. All of you. Y'all suck. Y'all ruined everything. It's not fair."

Combating narratives and research that state Gen Z-ers work less and have expressed the desire to do so, Bailey says this isn't the case. "We work so hard. And now there's gonna be millions of people forced to take care of all people who squandered, squandered away their money."

Her rage-induced tirade continued. "You had the best of everything!" she screams into the camera. "You had it all, you had the best of everything and you squandered it. You pulled the ladder up behind and then you p--sed away all your money. And now you have no money."

Source: TikTok | @theonlymid

She went on to blast the laws in 29 states that's gotten her so riled up. "Now that you're 65 and your body isn't working anymore. And you don't have any money to pay for your medical bills? Oh my God, who could have seen it coming?" she says in a sarcastic tone, furiously shaking her head from side to side.

Her mocking continued: "Who could have seen that coming? Who could have seen it? Oh my Lord, man. 'I had the best economy and the best jobs and the best pensions. And the best retirement plans and I p--sed it all away. What am I gonna do?'"