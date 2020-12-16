Boston Hospital Workers Dance in Viral TikTok After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

As hospitals around the United States anxiously await the arrival of the vaccine, staff at Boston Medical Center took to TikTok to celebrate the momentous occasion. Check out the video below.

The coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19) hit the world hard in 2020. With first responders working tirelessly to save the lives of those severely affected by the virus, a vaccine is finally being administered to those serving on the frontlines.

Boston Medical Center celebrates COVID-19 vaccine in TikTok video.

A viral TikTok video shows staff at the non-profit academic medical center dancing to Lizzo's "Good As Hell" as they received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine. “BMC received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine and staff are ‘feeling good!'” the @bostonmedicalcenter TikTok page wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

The infectious viral video certainly spread a lot of joy and viewers couldn't contain their emotions either. "I feel emotional about this. We have healthcare workers dancing in the streets cause they finally have help they should have had from the public," one person commented.

Another person wrote, "Was this supposed to make me cry? Because I'm sitting here sobbing. I'm so happy this is finally happening and this nightmare can start to end." This viewer posted, "Oh my God I'm crying because these workers deserve everything after all they've done for us." While another commented, "Crying because I can feel the relief in this. Praying y'all have a peaceful and healthy 2021. Thanks for everything you've done."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty

A hospital spokesperson told MassLive that "Pfizer’s vaccine began arriving around healthcare facilities around country on Monday (Dec. 14). Boston Medical Center received 1,950 vaccines on Monday. The doses are expected to be administered on Wednesday (Dec. 16)."

Article continues below advertisement

CEO of the Boston Medical Center, Kate Walsh, also tweeted out the emotional video, captioning the clip: "Why I love my job [at the BMC]. Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place."