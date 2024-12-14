“Undid My Bra” — Woman Shares How She Knew Her Boyfriend Was Starting to Emerge From His Coma "A man with a clear vision of his goals." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Dec. 14 2024, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kathhsmithh

A woman is going viral after sharing the way she and doctors knew that her comatose boyfriend was emerging from a coma. That's because, during his subconscious state, she says he tried putting the moves on her by patting her back with the one arm he had that wasn't paralyzed.

Afterwards, the maneuver he pulled, she says, had both her and the healthcare team in shock as they found evidence he was emerging from this comatose state. TikToker Kath (@kathhsmithh) relayed the story in a viral clip that's accrued over 727,000 views on the popular social media application.

Kath posted the video as a response to another user on the platform's comment discussing the nature of how comatose folks wake up from their condition. "A lot of people think you just *wake up* from a coma, but no it takes quite the process. That's what I thought anyway until it happened to me!"

"Something that a lot of people don't realize is that there's actually a criteria that in terms of being considered 'awake' from a coma. It's not quite as easy as as you think it would be," the TikToker says into the camera.

Next, she continued, "It's not just like oh, he moved so therefore he's awake. No." The TikToker then gets into an anecdote involving her boyfriend, and what it was like experiencing him walking up from his comatose state. "When my boyfriend was in his coma for about 10 days he didn't just lay there."

She went on to explain: "He was paralyzed on one side, but the other side, thrashed. We had to literally like tie him down to the bed because he was trying to pull out his tubes and everything. You would think, oh, he's obviously awake. He's been moving around."

Source: TikTok | @kathhsmithh

Kath explained that this wasn't the case at all. "No, they're [the doctors] like, that's just reactive. Huh? I would hold his hand he would squeeze my hand and they'd be like that's just reactive." The doctors looking after her brother further stated, "It needs to be like an intentional movement. Whatever that means."

Kath went on, "Anyways what ended up being an intentional movement is one day I was laying down on him. He started rubbing my back and they're like no that's still reactive." However, what Kath explained next certainly seemed like it was intentional.

"But then he put his hand up my shirt and then man, in his coma, undid my bra. I'm not even joking. I just was there, dumbfounded. The nurses were like don't move, don't move, don't move. They brought the doctor in and the doctor was like, I'll claim that as intentional."

Source: TikTok | @kathhsmithh

The TikToker went on to explain that because of this one-handed comatose bra undoing the healthcare team discovered her boyfriend was on his way to finally getting out of his coma. "That's how we knew Ben was emerging from his coma. This is a literal true story," she says, laughing into the camera.

According to Kath, her significant other wasn't exactly proud of this subconscious maneuver. "He finds it so embarrassing so I don't know how he's gonna feel about me posting this. But I'm like your true nature was in there."

Source: TikTok | @kathhsmithh

In several of Kath's videos, she addresses how she is a caregiver to her boyfriend, who was hospitalized for 4.5 years due to TBI. This stands for traumatic brain injury, which is caused by "outside forces" such as blunt trauma to one's head.

In one of her clips, she writes: "I'm Kath. I became a caregiver to my boyfriend at 25 after he suffered a severe TBI. After 4.5 years in the hospital, he's home!" She went on: "Now I'm working on healing and figuring out who I am now."

In another video she posted with her boyfriend, she shared their story which raked in over 14.7 million views on the platform. Several commenters who reacted to her post expressed how touched they were by the fact she knew the exact amount of time he was in the hospital, down to the number of days he was in there."

