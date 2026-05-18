Meet the 'Boys of Tommen' Series Cast, and See if They're True to the Books "I’m SO happy you were cast as Shannon. You’re exactly how I imagined her. Sweet, beautiful, everything." By Lea Vatenmakher Published May 18 2026, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Prime Video

Chloe Walsh's beloved romance novel series Boys of Tommen is finally getting a TV adaptation, thanks to Prime Video! For those who don't know, the coming-of-age books follow Irish rugby players who attend the fictional Tommen College. Set in the early 2000s, the series shows the men fall in love, deal with past trauma, and grow into adults.

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Now, the long-anticipated TV adaptation is finally taking form, as the cast has been announced. See who will be playing the four main characters, and if they meet readers' expectations.

Source: Instagram / @conormsanchez // Instagram / @nancysurridge11

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Meet the 'Boys of Tommen' series cast:

Tommen College's shy, new girl will aptly be played by a newcomer to Hollywood. Shannon Lynch will be played by Nancy Surridge, who only has one other acting credit to her name. According to her IMDB page, the actor was in two episodes of a 2019 show called Casualty. As for the popular Johnny Kavanagh, he'll be played by someone who isn't quite as new to Hollywood — Conor Sánchez. Conor has been in a handful of productions and is best known for his work on Mix Tape.

Source: Instagram / @conormsanchez // Instagram / @nancysurridge11

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Troubled Joey Lynch will be played by someone who knows sports well — James O’Donoghue. James is truly an athlete, as he played for the Kerry County Team. Undoubtedly, his experience as a Gaelic football player will inform his portrayal of the rugby-playing Joey. Meanwhile, Sophie McGibbon will bring It-Girl Aoife Molloy to life. Sophie's other acting credits include two short films: Napoleon's Nose and Sorry You're Leaving.

What is the 'Boys of Tommen's' release date?

Although Prime Video hasn't given an exact release date just yet, they have teased a speculative 2027 premiere. As of May 2026, filming for Boys of Tommen is currently underway, so fans can rest assured that the production is already in motion.

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Fans of the books have shared their thoughts about the casting.

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Given how badly fans of the Boys of Tommen books have wanted an on-screen adaptation, it's unsurprising that they're sharing their thoughts about production's casting choices. Nancy's Instagram photos have been flooded with comments either celebrating or lamenting the fact that she will play Shannon.

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One such example is a comment that reads, "I just wanted to say that I’m SO happy you were cast as Shannon. You’re exactly how I imagined her. Sweet, beautiful, everything." However, someone else wrote, "This cannot be Shannon."

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @conormsanchez

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Similarly, Conor's Instagram photos' comments section is filled with people who either do or don't see him as Johnny. One comment of support included, "I’m seeing the vision. I think we are good guys." Another commenter threw some strays at James with, "Horrible choice for the boys. Day ruined."