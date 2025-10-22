Inside Brad Marchand’s Jaw-Dropping Net Worth and Shocking Bruins Exit Brad signed a whopping $31.5 million, six-year contract with the Florida Panthers in 2025. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 22 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional hockey is who Brad Marchand is and what he does best. So, naturally, much of his net worth comes from playing in the National Hockey League (NHL) and the endorsement deals that come with it. And let us tell you, he earns a lot from being a professional hockey player. Here’s a little teaser into just how much money Marchand is making.

In March 2025, Brad left the Boston Bruins, the team he’d played 16 seasons for, and signed with the Florida Panthers. His new contract is a six-year, $31,500,000 deal that will carry him through to 2031, per Spotrac. And no, that’s no typo. Given that figure, you’re probably wondering what kind of fortune Marchand is actually sitting on. Here’s a closer look at his net worth, some of the most notable moments in his career, and the reason he left the Bruins.

What is Brad Marchand's net worth?

Brad Marchand has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In March 2025, he signed a $31.5 million, six-year contract with the Florida Panthers, which includes a major $25.5 million signing bonus, Spotrac noted. That essentially puts him at an average annual salary of $5,250,000, with about $4,250,000 coming from his signing bonus (divided over six years) and the remaining $1 million as base salary each year.

Brad Marchand NHL hockey player Net worth: $30 million Brad Marchand played professional hockey for 15 years with the Boston Bruins before being traded in March 2025 to the Florida Panthers. His father, Kevin Marchand, also played hockey and passed down his knowledge of the sport to his son. Birthdate: May 11, 1988 Birthplace: Halifax, Nova Scotia Spouse: Katrina Sloan Kids: 3 (two daughters and a stepson)

In total, Marchand will collect more than $5 million annually while playing for the Panthers through 2031. Obviously, Brad’s move to Florida was a big one, considering he had played for the Boston Bruins for 15 years (16 seasons). And during his time with the Bruins, he steadily worked his way up the ranks, proving to be a key asset to both the Bruins and the NHL.

When did Brad Marchand made his NHL debut?

Marchand began his hockey career playing junior hockey for the QMJHL (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League). According to the NHL, he split his first season between the Val-d'Or Foreurs and the Halifax Mooseheads. If you didn’t know, Marchand was actually born in Halifax, Nova Scotia (nope, he’s not a Boston native!).

He went pro with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League and, by the 2009-2010 season, was approached by Boston. He made his NHL debut in October 2009, suiting up in the iconic black and gold for “The B’s.”

He made a quick impact on the Bruins, helping the team win the Stanley Cup in the 2010-2011 season, their first championship since 1972, according to the NHL. Over the next few years, his performance made it clear he was a standout player, and so the Bruins offered him an eight-year, $49 million extension in 2016, per Celebrity Net Worth.

2019 was another big year for Marchand and the Bruins. He led the team with 23 points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs over 24 games. The Bruins made it to the Stanley Cup Final but ultimately lost to the St. Louis Blues in seven games. Then, in September 2023, Marchand became the 27th captain of the Bruins, stepping into the role after Patrice Bergeron retired.

Aside from his career earnings, Marchand also earns an income through endorsement deals. He has partnered with brands like New Balance and Warrior Hockey, and he’s also worked with Dairy Queen on campaigns benefiting children’s hospitals.

So, why did Brad Marchand leave the Bruins?