Britney Spears' Sons Steal the Spotlight With Paris Fashion Week Debut
Britney Spears' sons made their modeling debuts Friday at Paris Fashion Week.
Britney Spears' sons made their modeling debuts Friday at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway for the Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on June 26.
Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, walked in the Vetements show, marking their first time modeling on a major fashion runway and a rare joint public appearance. Neither Spears nor their father, Kevin Federline, attended the show.
Britney Spears’ Sons Make Modeling Debut
Sean Preston wore a long black satin blazer adorned with patches over a black button-up shirt, a skinny tie and baggy stone-washed jeans. Jayden wore a white tank top, blue denim jeans, a brown leather belt with an oversized buckle and silver chains.
Following the show, Jayden posted a message on Instagram thanking Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia. "Thank you so much for having me walk your INSANE fashion show. I will forever be grateful for this incredible opportunity," he wrote. "It was an honor to walk alongside such an incredible group of models."
The runway debut follows Jayden's first public appearance in more than a decade—the Dior Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles in May, which he attended with his girlfriend of more than two years.
In his 2025 memoir You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline wrote about both sons' next steps. "Jayden has already returned to L.A., chasing his music dreams," he wrote, noting that his younger son had long been "brimming with creative energy."
According to E! Online, of Sean Preston, he wrote: "Preston is my thinker and deep feeler, a steady, calm presence with a sharp creative mind." He added, "Watching both of them grow into themselves has filled me with pride."
Spears and Federline married in Los Angeles in 2004 and welcomed Sean Preston in 2005, followed by Jayden in 2006. They divorced in 2007.
The boys' public debut comes during a difficult period for their mother.
In March, Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She subsequently checked into treatment facility voluntarily. A source told People that her sons were instrumental in encouraging her to seek treatment.
“She was very upset and shaken after her arrest. And she's terrified of going to jail. It's taken weeks for her to realize that going to rehab is the best option.” The source added, “Her sons were a big part of getting her to rehab. They've been clear with her. They just want her to be healthy.”
As reported by USA Today, Spears pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge on May 4 and received 12 months of summary probation, fines and a three-month first-offender DUI program.