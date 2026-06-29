Britney Spears' Sons Steal the Spotlight With Paris Fashion Week Debut Britney Spears' sons made their modeling debuts Friday at Paris Fashion Week. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated June 29 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' sons made their modeling debuts Friday at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway for the Vetements menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show on June 26.

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Sean Preston Federline, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, walked in the Vetements show, marking their first time modeling on a major fashion runway and a rare joint public appearance. Neither Spears nor their father, Kevin Federline, attended the show.

Britney Spears’ Sons Make Modeling Debut

Sean Preston wore a long black satin blazer adorned with patches over a black button-up shirt, a skinny tie and baggy stone-washed jeans. Jayden wore a white tank top, blue denim jeans, a brown leather belt with an oversized buckle and silver chains.

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Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, are officially stepping into the spotlight after making their runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. The brothers modeled in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show, with 20-year-old Sean sporting a chic black silk jacket and… pic.twitter.com/wSNBmMChaf — 24_7Reflections (@ColonSimeJphd8) June 28, 2026

Following the show, Jayden posted a message on Instagram thanking Vetements creative director Guram Gvasalia. "Thank you so much for having me walk your INSANE fashion show. I will forever be grateful for this incredible opportunity," he wrote. "It was an honor to walk alongside such an incredible group of models."

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The runway debut follows Jayden's first public appearance in more than a decade—the Dior Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles in May, which he attended with his girlfriend of more than two years.

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In his 2025 memoir You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline wrote about both sons' next steps. "Jayden has already returned to L.A., chasing his music dreams," he wrote, noting that his younger son had long been "brimming with creative energy."

According to E! Online, of Sean Preston, he wrote: "Preston is my thinker and deep feeler, a steady, calm presence with a sharp creative mind." He added, "Watching both of them grow into themselves has filled me with pride."

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Spears and Federline married in Los Angeles in 2004 and welcomed Sean Preston in 2005, followed by Jayden in 2006. They divorced in 2007. The boys' public debut comes during a difficult period for their mother.

Britney Spears DUI footage shows cops cuffing pop star after failed sobriety test. pic.twitter.com/CgXuN5mPnV — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 21, 2026

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In March, Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She subsequently checked into treatment facility voluntarily. A source told People that her sons were instrumental in encouraging her to seek treatment.