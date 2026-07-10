Brooke Shields' Daughter Talks Family Dynamics, Jokes She's 'Babysitting' Her Famous Mom Henchy said her relationship with her mother is “amazing,” and the two are often seen discussing how close and grounded their relationship is. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published July 10 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Brooke Shields and her daughter have been in the spotlight for quite some time. Shields has become an integral part of the acting community, serving as the current president of the Actors’ Equity Association. However, despite all the responsibilities that such a position entails, her daughter Rowan Henchy has revealed an interesting tidbit about the actress.

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Henchy spoke during Next Gen NYC Season 2 about how she sometimes feels like she is her mother’s babysitter. She has said that her relationship with her mother is “amazing,” and the two are often seen discussing how close and grounded their relationship is.

Henchy’s “Babysitting” Experiences

Henchy revealed that there are times when she feels she has to take care of a toddler when dealing with her mother. Her comments don't appear to be a dig at her mother; rather, they seem to reflect how close the two of them are.

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Regarding her “babysitting” moments, she said, “She’s like, ‘Where are my glasses?’ I’m like, ‘They’re on your head.’ ‘Where’s my phone?’ ‘It’s in your hand.’”

I mean that is how I was introduced to Brooke Shields tbh https://t.co/zVD9fyJEAp — YUBNQ 🇨🇼 (@iggyshubby) July 10, 2026

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Henchy also shared her admiration for her mother’s work, whether as an actor, a talk show host, or through her involvement in the wider acting and screen community. She said, “I just love seeing her do her job. Even if it’s just like, we went to the TODAY show. She was cohosting last week, and we had so much fun.”

Shields Recently Called Out “South Park” Creators

Alongside her family life, Shields has been drawing attention for her advocacy work. She recently made a reservation at Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant owned by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The idea was to investigate allegations of unfair wages that had been raised with Shields by performers at the location.

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“It’s the ensemble that is the backbone of what we do”

Thank you President Sheilds@BrookeShields @ActorsEquity https://t.co/gYrwg8T112 — Al Bundonis (@AlBundonis) July 10, 2026

These workers, who are unionized and represented by the Actor’s Equity Association, demanded that they be fairly compensated for the work they do as entertainers at the location, serving as live performers. Shields was at the restaurant with the goal of hand-delivering a letter to aid in their fight for better pay, reports Scripps News.

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Casa Bonita released a statement via CNN, declining to comment on the matter. The company currently has an active policy of not commenting on ongoing labor negotiations. Shields also spoke to CNN, detailing how her plan played out. She said, “It was slightly an ambush… you try doing things respectfully, and then you’re not met with equal respect… so you have to resort to other tactics.”