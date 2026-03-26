Providence Coach Bryan Hodgson Jokes That His Marriage Is Proof of His Skills "Second time’s the charm for this joke I guess." By Ivy Griffith Published March 26 2026, 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jordannorr1s

The Providence Friars have a new coach, and he's made quite a splash after landing in Rhode Island. The 38-year-old NCAA coach was hired from South Florida, and he's bringing some signature sass to Providence. Part of Bryan Hodgson's claim to fame, he says, is the proof he has of his recruiting skills.

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Recruiting skills that the coach says bagged him his wife. Bryan has been married to his wife Jordan since proposing in 2023, and they have a young child together. Here's what we know about the coach's married life and why he says the proof is in the marriage pudding about his skills as a coach.

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Bryan Hodgson is married.

According to Boston.com, Bryan and Jordan met a few years ago, and he popped the question in 2023. In a post he shared to Instagram, Bryan took a moment to celebrate the fact that not only had they fallen in love and gotten married, but they were expecting a child together.

Bryan wrote, "I can't believe how blessed I have been this past year. This is a long overdue post, but by far the most exciting and best news I could ever share with the world. I found the woman of my dreams, I talked her into marrying me, we bought our dream home together, and we are blessed to share we are pregnant with our first child, a baby boy!!!"

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In a parallel post, Jordan wrote, "An eventful and sweet summer. From a dream engagement in NYC to finding out we have a baby boy on the way and everything in between. There’s a lot of fun in the future, and I’m so excited for it. Beyond blessed."

In his celebration, Bryan added, "They said good things come to those who wait...well I wasn't getting any younger ... but I can tell you it was sure worth the wait. My No. 1 recruit ... the woman of my dreams, and a baby boy?!?! Look at GOD!!!!" Their child was born in January 2024, and he's a little boy they named Jett. It's unclear what Jordan does for a living, but she's always showing up to support Bryan's career.

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People found Bryan's quip about his recruiting skills hilarious.

Coaches' wives aren't always the center of headlines, but Jordan is an exception. And that's because her husband famously praised her in a press conference, using their marriage as proof that he's good at picking the good ones.

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After landing in Providence for his new job, Bryan trotted out a joke that he's used before, but he seems to enjoy. He told reporters, "If you ever want to question my recruiting abilities, just look at my wife Jordan."

NEW: Providence HC Bryan Hodgson with a LEGENDARY quote in his introductory press conference:



“If you ever wanna question my recruiting abilities just look at my wife Jordan." 😂 pic.twitter.com/Qd0NQOPEk3 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) March 24, 2026 Source: X / @CollegeFBPortal