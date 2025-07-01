Bryan Kohberger's Sister Was One of the First People to Suspect He Was a Killer "They have failed us." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 1 2025, 5:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Much has been said about Bryan Kohberger after he was arrested in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. The killings occurred in November 2022, and as of July 2025, Kohberger has yet to stand trial. According to CBS News, his trial was initially scheduled for October 2023 but was delayed due to his defense team needing more time. He had already waived his right to a speedy trial, so the push to June 2025 was not a problem.

In October 2024, Kohberger's court date was once again moved to August 2025. This time, Latah County District Judge John Judge ordered a change of venue due to the media's interest in the case. Throughout all of this, the families of the victims have expressed frustration over the slow pace of the criminal justice system. Kohberger's family has said little, apart from a few shocking revelations, including one from his own sister. What did she reveal? Here's what we know.



Bryan Kohberger's sister knew something wasn't right about him.

Dateline wasted no time in cranking out an episode about the University of Idaho Killings, which aired in May 2023. The episode was titled "The Killings on King Road" and featured interviews with a retired FBI profiler who tried to provide insight into the suspect, friends and family of the victims, and members of law enforcement. Obviously, no one from Kohberger's family could talk, but Dateline had access to sources who happily provided more information.

This unnamed source told Dateline's Keith Morrison that one of his sisters grew suspicious of their sibling when he was home that Christmas. When the holidays arrived, it had only been a little over a month since the murders. Kohberger's sister noticed that he was constantly wearing latex gloves. She also pointed out that her brother lived a few miles away from the crimes, and drove the same make, model, and color vehicle police were searching for. This sister said that it was odd.

When she shared her suspicions with the rest of the family, her father was the first to say that it was impossible. Despite that, other family members searched his car when the opportunity arose. They found nothing because by then, police had already spotted Kohberger cleaning his car with bleach. On Dec. 27, FBI agents went through the family's trash and sent what they could to a DNA testing lab. That was the beginning of the end.

Bryan Kohberger is not going to see a trial.

A little more than a month before Kohberger's trial date, family members of the victims met with prosecutors about a possible plea deal for the 30-year-old, per the Idaho Statesman. In a subsequent letter sent to the victims' families, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson and Ashley Jennings, his senior deputy, said they couldn't fathom the toll this case had taken on them before revealing that Kohberger was taking a plea deal.

