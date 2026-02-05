Bryce Hall Spotted With Zuffa Boxer Callum Walsh in Downtown Las Vegas if you spend it downtown at Circa, you are in for an unforgettable time, and who knows who you might see roaming around alongside you? By Distractify Staff Published Feb. 5 2026, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Circa Las Vegas

The Internet has officially come offline and right into your favorite destinations as Las Vegas continues to find new ways to attract guests of all ages. It has become more and more common to run into an influencer, or four, on any given night out, and if you are lucky enough to spot them “in the wild” or end up in the background of their latest livestream, you could land your own online fame in an instant.

Word on Fremont Street is that Irish boxing sensation and Zuffa Boxing’s main event star Callum Walsh stopped into Circa Las Vegas recently. Accompanied by his girlfriend, UFC fighter Tabatha Ricci, the two shared a delicious dinner at none other than Barry’s Downtown Prime. Walsh felt this would be the perfect place to fuel up the night before his fight, which, of course, paid off when he won in the premiere main event of Zuffa Boxing at the Apex Center here in town.

While Walsh was treating his coaches to dinner, the group had the honor of having their meal cooked by chef Barry Dakake himself, and even got a special tour of the kitchen, where he got to see his Tomahawk steak being prepared. Later, as Circa Executive Richard Wilk was escorting them around the property, Tabatha and Callum were seen taking turns on the Lucky Box vending machine and pulling some great memorabilia, all the while greeting every fan that recognized them. They even ran into popular influencer and friend Bryce Hall. There is certainly no better place for an unexpected run-in than at Circa.

Earlier Bryce was taking a shot at the blackjack tables with UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling and well-known gaming influencer Matthew Tanner, Bryce’s girlfriend, popular influencer Mikaela Lafuente, wanted to test her own luck at gambling. Luckily, gaming influencer Torie Gazlay, along with Matthew’s girlfriend Daniela Yero, took a few spins at the roulette table in Circa’s High Limit gaming room.

The girls seemed to be having more fun and luck, and were clearly creating excitement as the crowd grew around them to watch. After all was said and done, the ladies were spotted taking turns on the Lucky Box vending machine and all of them walked away with some great memorabilia, which seems to be a very popular thing to do at Circa. We still don't know the outcome of that high stakes blackjack table the guys were playing at. By the looks of all that money in the photo we will have to tune into MattyBetss on Youtube to see the final outcome.

