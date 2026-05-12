Building the Mechanical Backbone: The Essential Work of Vaibhav Sonar His projects are recognized not just for their engineering achievements but also for their contributions to job creation and improved work processes in his clients’ organizations. By Reese Watson Updated May 12 2026, 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Mia Nagy with Blissful Lens

People often say that “it’s great when a plan comes together.” But in industry, where successfully carrying out major projects often makes the difference between an operational factory and a stalled one, this is gospel truth. Nothing will get done if nothing is moving forward, and a dependable leader is invaluable in keeping things running smoothly.

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Vaibhav Sonar, a mechanical project management expert with over 14 years of experience, is one of those leaders. He specializes in strengthening the important infrastructure that people rely on daily. Sonar’s work focuses on delivering high-impact industrial projects that save companies money, create jobs, and provide essential services across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, data centers, food processing, chemicals, and power generation.

From the Classroom to Complex Solutions

Sonar’s career began with his natural interest in how industrial operations work. For him, it was a curiosity that quickly grew into a fire to tackle major engineering challenges. He eventually earned dual master’s degrees in engineering management and management studies, which provided him with both the technical knowledge he needed and the strategic view required to lead large-scale undertakings.

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Sonar has worked with regional and global industrial leaders, including Roche, Whirlpool, DFPCL, Unilever, and Reliance. And through them, he has managed or expanded the intersection of engineering and accounting responsibility. He holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification and uses essential project management software to support his professional approach to managing diverse projects, including MS Project, SAP-MM, and Procore.

How to Measure Success

But the true measure of Sonar’s work lies in his results. He has led projects that have saved companies millions of dollars. He has also doubled many of their industrial capacities. The systematic way he approached different challenges has reduced energy consumption and material waste for many companies, making them more efficient and sustainable.

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Mission-critical data center projects are another important area of his expertise. Building on this foundation of efficiency, Sonar has developed deep expertise in mission-critical data center projects—a sector where flawless execution is non-negotiable. He is frequently tasked with overseeing the commissioning of these complex facilities, coordinating diverse engineering teams under high-pressure conditions to ensure reliable, on-schedule handover of data center facilities to users. His leadership during these critical phases is well-regarded, characterized by both technical precision and a strong commitment to supporting his teammates.

Source: Mia Nagy with Blissful Lens

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This specialized skill set is currently being applied at Veolia North America, a global industry leader recently ranked 11th in the 2025 Consulting-Specifying Engineer list of top commissioning firms. As the data center sector emerged as the primary driver for commissioning revenue last year, contributing to Veolia’s $35 million in revenue for the previous fiscal year, the firm has focused its efforts on large-scale, mission-critical systems for industry giants like Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, and Equinix.

In his current role, Sonar leads the mechanical commissioning for the 2.1-gigawatt (GW) power capacity of the Abilene data center project that spans more than 1,000 acres. This large capacity data center project is of strategic national importance, serving as a vital component of U.S. efforts to maintain global leadership in AI technology. This project is recognized as the 2025 North American Data Center Project of the Year. This massive scale is essential to addressing the "compute crunch" required to power next-generation AI models, placing Sonar at the center of the most significant technological infrastructure developments today.

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Dedication to Important Services

Beyond the technical specifications and budget balancing, Sonar is also motivated by his commitment to operational efficiency and helping to develop his people’s skills. His projects are recognized not just for their engineering achievements but also for their contributions to job creation and improved work processes in his clients’ organizations.

Looking to the future, Sonar aims to remain dedicated to industrial standards, training, and mentoring the next generation of engineers and project managers. He is focusing on advancing industrial best practices and applying his expertise in advanced mechanical systems to keep the machinery of modern life running smoothly and responsibly.