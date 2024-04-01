Home > News > Human Interest The Parents of Missing College Student Caleb Harris Are Offering a Big Reward for Information Caleb's father Randy Harris described his son as the kind of person who would help anyone in need and was always smiling. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Becky Wright Harris The Harris family

On March 4, 2024, 22 year-old Riley Strain disappeared while on a trip to Nashville with his fraternity brothers. The University of Missouri student was ejected from a bar and was walking back to his hotel when he vanished. Various cameras were able to track a large portion of his journey but authorities were stumped until his credit card was found by the Cumberland River. Two weeks after he went missing, Strain's body was found in that river. No foul play was suspected.

It feels as if history is repeating itself as police search for Caleb Harris, a 21 year-old student at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi who has been missing since March 4, 2024, per KIII-TV. His parents have taken to TikTok in order to spread awareness about their missing son and have also offered up a sizable reward for information anyone might have. Here's what we know.

Caleb Harris's parents are offering $50,000 for information about their missing son.

Caleb's parents Randy and Becky Harris are currently operating the @findcalebharris TikTok account. As of the time of this writing, they have uploaded six videos documenting the search for their son. The first video is a slideshow of the same missing person's poster which features a picture of Caleb along with a phone number and a reward for $25,000. That same day, Randy posted a video of himself going up in a helicopter with a volunteer in order to look for Caleb.

The Harris family, along with their dog, posted a video ahead of Easter Sunday asking for people to pray for the safe return of their son. They also shared a hashtag and encouraged folks to use it: #findcalebharris. With little to go on, Caleb's parents increased the reward to $50,000 which they shared in a TikTok on March 31. That same TikTok also detailed the last known whereabouts of Caleb.

Here's what we know about missing college student Caleb Harris.

Police released a detailed timeline of events leading up to Caleb's disappearance and by all accounts, his evening was quite normal said KIII-TV. Caleb lives off campus with two roommates and on March 3, they spent the night playing video games with a former student who resides in Colorado. At 12:56 am the morning of March 4, Caleb, one of his roommates, and a friend were seen playing outside with the puppy of his roommate's girlfriend. A neighbor's ring camera recorded them.

All three returned to Caleb's apartment but nearly two hours later at 2:44 a.m., he sent his sister a Snapchat video of himself walking the dog around his apartment complex's parking lot. Twenty minutes prior, Caleb had ordered something from UberEats so it's possible he was outside waiting for its arrival. His last known communication was at 3:03 a.m. when Caleb SnapChatted a photo of a small bridge over a drainage ditch to a friend in San Antonio. He was within a few hundred feet of his apartment.

The UberEats delivery arrived at 3:20 a.m. and per Caleb's request, was left at the front door. Later that day at 11:00 a.m., "one of Caleb Harris' roommates found the UberEats order outside the front door and saw Harris' pickup truck parked in front of the apartment," reported KIII-TV. His roommates called the police when they noticed Caleb's keys and wallet were still in the apartment.