Can Gen Z Fix Political Discourse? Jubilee Media Launches 'The Split' Jubilee Media, the digital media company behind ‘Surrounded’ and ‘Odd One Out’, is entering news space with 'The Split'. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 22 2026, 8:21 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@thesplitnow

Jubilee Media, the digital media company behind series such as Surrounded and Odd One Out, is expanding into news and culture programming with a new show called The Split. The series pairs two Gen Z hosts with opposing political views to discuss major headlines and current events of the day.

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Promoted on social media with the tagline “Politics without the blood pressure spike,” the show will feature Austin Julio Broughton presenting a conservative perspective and David Mauricio offering a progressive viewpoint.

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Jubilee Media Launches New Gen Z News Show

Fueled by a massive Gen Z audience, according to Jubilee, its content generates over 380 million monthly views across its platforms, prompting the internet's cultural conversation for weeks at a time.

The company has built its audience through debate-focused programming covering a range of cultural topics, including discussions between feminists and self-described "trad wives," celebrity fitness trainers and body-positivity advocates, and supporters of President Donald Trump and liberals.

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​Jubilee’s debate format has also featured public figures, including Piers Morgan, Mehdi Hasan, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, and Candace Owens, Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Ro Khanna.

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Last year, talent agency UTA signed Jubilee Media and its founder, Jason Y. Lee, for representation across multiple areas.

Speaking with The Wrap, Lee said the company’s goal is to encourage dialogue through exposure to different viewpoints. “Jubilee's aim is to provoke human conversation, which means all of our formats are intentionally designed to foster active dialogue and include multiple perspectives,” he said.

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“Younger audiences are looking to challenge assumptions and engage directly with the issues shaping their lives. We built The Split around that idea, bringing people with different backgrounds into conversation around the stories shaping culture and the country each week."

In addition to political discussions, the show will include segments focused on sports, entertainment, and internet culture, along with audience interaction.

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The announcement has already drawn mixed reactions online. “Please look up John Stewart’s 2004 appearance on Crossfire; this idea sounds good in theory but in praxis is… bad,” an Instagram user wrote.

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“This sounds like a terrible idea. Why give the right the credence that their ideas are equal to the left's,” another commented. One user wrote, “So excited for thissss!! Let’s bridge the gap!”