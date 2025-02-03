Carl E. Douglas Was Part of O.J. Simpson’s Infamous Dream Team — Where Is He Now? "Stay tuned for big news in 2025!" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 3 2025, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/CBS Mornings

When O.J. Simpson's murder trial began in January 1995, it was already being described as the trial of the century. A former NFL superstar who had transitioned into acting was accused of murdering his ex-wife and a man thought to be her lover.

Obviously, someone of Simpson's stature and fame had enough money at his disposal to pack his side of the courtroom with an incredible team of lawyers. Some of them were no strangers to high-profile cases like this one. For example, F. Lee Bailey defended Albert DeSalvo, the man known as the Boston Strangler. Not every lawyer on the defense side gained as much traction, like Carl Douglas who was working for Johnnie Cochran at the time. Where is Carl Douglas now? Here's what we know.

Where is O.J. Simpson's lawyer Carl Douglas now?

The Simpson trial is what put Court TV on the map, so it makes sense that Douglas would be someone who is easily accessible on social media. According to his Instagram, in June 2023 Douglas was inducted into the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles's Hall of Fame. Douglas described that moment as the "greatest honor of his life."

Douglas spent 11 years as the Managing Attorney at the Law Offices of Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. until he started his own practice in March 1998. It's been over 25 years and Douglas / Hicks Law is still going strong in Los Angeles. A little over a year after he formed his practice, Douglas won the largest personal injury verdict ever awarded in United States history when his jury returned a $4.9 billion dollar verdict in Patricia Anderson v. General Motors Corporation.

In December 2024, Douglas posted pictures from the law firm's annual holiday party. Not only did it look like a great time, but Douglas is still very much practicing law with no end in sight. In fact, the caption beneath the carousel of festive photos read, "Friends, clients, and colleagues danced the night away. Stay tuned for big news in 2025!"

What happened in the Patricia Anderson case?

In Patricia Anderson v. General Motors Corporation, Douglas represented Anderson. The mother of four was driving home from church with her children and a family friend when their Chevrolet Malibu was struck from behind stopped at a red light. The incident occurred on Christmas Eve in 1993. The driver was drunk, but much of the damage was due to the fact that the Malibu's gas tank was only 11 inches from the rear bumper.