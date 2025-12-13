Celebrity Attorney Marc Randazza Says Lively–Baldoni Case Is “Pro Wrestling for Idiots” “Everyone here loses. The public loses most of all.” By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 12 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET Source: Composite/Wikicommons/ Warrior Network Agency

In a brutal, no-filter interview, celebrity attorney Marc Randazza — the fire-breathing First Amendment lawyer behind Randazza.com — torches both sides of the escalating Lively–Baldoni legal showdown, calling it “a waste of court resources, a circus for idiots, and less entertaining than pro wrestling.” Randazza didn’t come to play. He came to burn the whole thing down.

“Who’s Winning? Nobody. This Case Is Making Everyone Dumber.”

While fans online obsess over who’s “winning,” Randazza says the entire scoreboard mentality is stupid: “This isn’t a football game. Lively’s winning more motions, sure — but who’s really losing? The public.”

For Randazza, the case isn’t just pointless — it’s toxic. “Misogynists jump on one side, misandrists jump on the other. Everyone is living out their own hang-ups, and we’re making them all stupider by even caring about this case.” He compares the lawsuit to “pro wrestling, except not as entertaining.”

He Has No Love for Either Side

If you expected Randazza to pick a favorite, forget it. “I honestly don’t give a damn which one of these horrible people wins. I wish they could both lose.” That’s a direct quote. This man does not hold back.

The Biggest Legal Moment? The Death of the $400M Countersuit

Randazza says the only real legal action worth caring about is the judge nuking Baldoni’s $400 million counterclaim: “That’s the only substantive win so far.” But he mocks the PR spin around it: “It lets Lively’s side parade around saying ‘I won — but that’s just fodder for idiots.”

Dropping the Emotional Distress Claim Was “Smart, for Once”

Randazza actually compliments Lively’s legal team: “Emotional distress claims are usually dumb unless they’re your main case. They open you up to psych exams and invasive discovery. Dropping it was smart.” Praise from Randazza is rare — remember this moment.



Letting Claims Die? “More Lawyers Should Do It.”

Critics said Baldoni looked weak for letting his last claims expire without amending them. Randazza says they’re clueless: “If a claim is garbage, let it die. Amending just to lose again makes you look like an overly aggressive idiot.” He calls the move “the right kind of tactical retreat.”

Venue Dismissals? “Standard. Not a Real Win.”

Some PR defendants were dismissed on jurisdiction grounds. Randazza says big deal: “Jurisdictional dismissals aren’t merits dismissals. Happens all the time.”

Discovery Wins (Like Lively–Swift Texts)? Not as Big as People Think

The internet freaked out over Lively’s private messages becoming discoverable. Randazza didn’t. “Access to information is broader than the ability to use it. Judges sometimes use discovery rulings to screw someone quietly — but I don’t see that here.”

Does the Judge Prefer Lively? Maybe — But It Doesn’t Matter

Randazza acknowledges that the judge seems more annoyed with Baldoni: “Judges can seem to slant the whole case, then drop a massive loss on that same side later. Don’t read too much into judicial crankiness.”



As of Today, Who Has the Stronger Hand?

Randazza doesn’t hesitate: “Lively. New York loves plaintiffs. She’s on offense.” The single most consequential ruling? “Killing the $400 million countersuit. After that, it became his case to lose.”

Any Weaknesses on Lively’s Side?

Only Marc Randazza could answer this with a single, devastating word: “No.”

Randazza’s Final Verdict: “Everyone Loses.”