Celine Zabout Is Rethinking Pilot Training for Students Who Feel Lost Before They Quit Through My Flight Academy, the FAA instructor is building tools designed to give student pilots more structure, stronger preparation, and a clearer connection between ground lessons and flight training. By Reese Watson Published July 5 2026, 8:49 p.m. ET Source: My Flight Academy

Celine Zabout started her flight training feeling like so many others. Many student pilots begin with excitement. They imagine the cockpit, the first solo, the certificate, maybe a future airline career. But then, for some, training starts to feel less like a dream and more like a maze. Lessons cost money. Weather gets in the way. Scheduling becomes difficult. Ground study piles up. The airplane starts moving faster than the student’s understanding.

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Early in her own flight training, she realized the order was not working for her. She did not want to keep arriving in the cockpit without enough preparation to understand what the lesson was supposed to mean. “I was trying to process the airplane and the lesson at the same time,” Zabout says. “That made me realize preparation had to come earlier.”

That realization became one of the seeds for My Flight Academy, the aviation education platform she now leads as founder and CEO. Zabout is also an FAA flight and ground instructor, commercial pilot, and aeronautical knowledge curriculum designer. Her work focuses on a problem that sounds simple until a student is living inside it: flight training can become fragmented when ground knowledge, flying, instructor feedback, and student progress are not connected in a clear order.

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Zabout did not grow up assuming aviation would be part of her life. Where she is from, flying felt far less accessible than it does in the United States. She saw aviation as something reserved for a smaller, more elite group. After moving into the U.S., she eventually began training with the goal of becoming an airline pilot. The opportunity was exciting. The structure surprised her.

“I came from a place where education was organized differently,” she says. “In flight training, I expected to see a clear learning path. I wanted to know what came next, why it mattered, and how each lesson connected to the bigger picture.”

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Instead, she felt she was being asked to learn theory while also managing the physical and mental demands of flying. A flight lesson should be where a student tests and applies what they prepared, not where every basic concept arrives for the first time. For Zabout, that distinction matters because airplane time is expensive, fast-moving, and loaded with sensory input.

“If a student is trying to understand the basic idea for the first time while also flying, that is a lot to ask,” she says. “The lesson can become overwhelming when the foundation is not there yet.” Zabout began organizing her own training differently. She studied the theory before focusing on practice and tried to build the foundation she felt had been missing. At first, she wondered if her learning style was unusual. Then she noticed other students facing issues in their pilot training, particularly with understanding aeronautical knowledge.

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Some were overwhelmed by the amount of information. Some had memorized facts for tests but could not connect those facts to what happened in flight. Some did not understand how ground school, written test preparation, oral exam readiness, and cockpit decision-making were supposed to fit together. “Many students do not struggle because they are incapable,” Zabout says. “They struggle because the process can feel scattered. They are trying to hold separate pieces in their mind without always seeing how those pieces work together.”

Later, as an instructor, she saw the same issue from the other side. Students could study hard and still feel unsure when an examiner or instructor asked them to connect one part of training to another. They might understand a definition but not know how that knowledge should guide a decision. They might study enough to pass, but not enough to carry the concept into the cockpit with confidence. That is the gap My Flight Academy is built to address.

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Source: My Flight Academy

The platform gives students an organized VFR course, progress tracking, notes, instructor connection tools, and lifetime access so they can prepare, review, and keep their training from feeling scattered. The course is built around structured lessons that include FAA-based reading assignments, also available in audio format, videos, slides, quizzes and resource materials. It also includes test prep and a student console designed to help learners see where they are and what still needs attention.

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Zabout’s approach depends on the instructor becoming more important, not less. She wants students to come into live instruction better prepared so the lesson can move beyond basic explanation into discussion, scenarios, questions, and application. “If students prepare before they meet with the instructor, that time becomes more useful,” she says. “You can spend it on deeper learning, not just covering information that could have been studied ahead of time.”

Her approach draws from flipped-classroom learning, where students study organized material before live instruction. In aviation, Zabout believes that preparation can make instructor time more active, engaging, and efficient. The student arrives with a base to build from. The instructor can then focus on the places where the student needs clarification, practice, or a better way to apply the concept.

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That view also shapes how she thinks about cost and student retention. She does not reduce the student dropout problem to money alone. Cost matters, and flight training is a major investment. But confusion, weak preparation, inconsistent expectations, and poor sequencing can make training more expensive and discouraging than it needs to be. “When a student is not prepared, the airplane time can become less efficient,” she says. “Better preparation does not make training easy, but it can make the path clearer and more manageable.”

Zabout has presented her ideas about ground training structure, sequencing, and flipped-classroom methods at SUN ’n FUN. Some instructors told her they planned to adapt parts of the approach in their own teaching. For her, that response confirmed that the problem was not just personal. Other instructors saw the same gaps. My Flight Academy is still growing. Its instructor and school tools include internal chat and student progress tracking, with a syllabus creator planned for release. Zabout also plans to continue expanding the platform with IFR training, advanced courses, and eventually programs that support instructor preparation. For more information on Celine Zabout, visit her website.

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She is trying to make flight training more honest and better organized. Students still need discipline. They still need to read. They still need to show up prepared and do the work. But she believes the system around them can do more to help them understand where they are going and why each step matters. “Aviation is demanding, and it should be,” Zabout says. “But demanding does not have to mean confusing.”

For the student walking into a flight lesson, that difference can matter. A clearer path can reduce uncertainty and surprises. Better sequencing, structure and organization can improve training efficiency, reduce wasted time and money and allow each lesson to build on the last. Stronger preparation can build confidence and help students make the most of each lesson.