Charlie Forde Keeps Her $5,000 Fundraising Promise With A Rescued Goat Sleepover By Reese Watson Published Nov. 24 2026, 2:58 p.m. ET Source: Charlie Forde

Charlie Forde promised her supporters she would sleep with the goats if her animal charity fundraiser reached $5,000. Now, she has followed through, and her overnight companions seemed interested in sharing her bed. In a new update from The Happy Herd Farm Sanctuary in Canada, Forde documents her night with Rosey and Chili before sharing an early-morning reflection on what the donations mean to the people caring for them. “They were so excited when I gave them the donations last night,” she says.

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Charlie Forde Settles Into The Goat Room

Forde opens the video with a playful explanation of how she ended up spending the night at the sanctuary. “The people have spoken. Well, the people did not speak necessarily,” she jokes. “They spent $5,000 to get me to sleep with the goats.” With the fundraising milestone reached, she has set up her bed in the goat room and is getting acquainted with her roommates.

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“Rosey is figuring out how to climb into bed with me, and Chili is right here,” she says. She then decides to lie down and find out what the pair will do. Before long, she is encouraging Rosey to come closer and excitedly announcing that Chili appears to be joining her. “Oh my God, I think Chili’s coming in,” she says.

Charlie Forde Spends The Night With Rosey And Chili

The sleepover gives followers a more personal introduction to two animals whose care is part of the sanctuary’s daily work. According to The Happy Herd, Chili was born with fused knee joints that severely limit her mobility. Her care has included physiotherapy, pain management, and a custom wheelchair. The sanctuary describes Rosey as her constant companion, with the pair spending their nights in a special shelter with heated floors.

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Rosey arrived at the sanctuary after an injury left her back legs paralyzed. She also receives specialized care and uses a wheelchair to explore alongside Chili. For Forde, the evening includes plenty of delighted reactions as the goats investigate her sleeping arrangements. She eventually signs off with a simple message: “Good night from me and my girls.”

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Charlie Forde Reflects On The Visit The Next Morning

By the time Forde records her morning update, the day is only just beginning. “Doesn’t seem like morning because it’s super early,” she says, noting that a rooster can be heard nearby. Her attention then turns from the sleepover to the sanctuary and the people running it. “This has been an incredible experience,” she says. “I’m really glad that I got to come and see Happy Herd and help them out.”

Source: Charlie Forde

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Forde explains that those caring for the animals have faced personal difficulties alongside challenges at the sanctuary over the past few months. She does not elaborate on the private circumstances, but says receiving the donations brought considerable excitement. The visit also gave her a closer look at the expenses they face. “She started showing me the bills that they received, and they were obscene,” Forde says.

Charlie Forde Shows What Her Fundraising Dares Are For

The overnight stay follows Forde’s hot sauce challenge and indoor skydiving outing, both completed as part of her fundraising campaign. She previously announced that a private $2,000 contribution had pushed the effort past $5,000, unlocking the goat sleepover. This latest video confirms that she kept that promise.