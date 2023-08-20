Home > Viral News > Trending "You're Over here Trying to Gaslight Me" — Cheating Girlfriend Wants Side Piece to Be Loyal Cheating woman tells side piece she doesn't want him talking to other woman and TikTok's as equally baffled as the dude is. By Mustafa Gatollari Aug. 20 2023, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @zerobounce

Getting romantically involved with folks who are in a relationship with someone else (i.e. cheating) can quickly devolve into a very tricky situation. Not just because of the potential for guilt (or lack thereof) that both people may feel about sneaking around on their "safety" pick's back, but because of the feelings of romantic entitlement that can often occur with your sneaky link.

Article continues below advertisement

A few things inevitably happen with cheaters who find themselves in the midst of an affair: one person ends up being way more into the other person. The cheater or cheaters in question leave their significant other(s) only to find out that they're now in the same boat with this new individual, and the whole infidelity cycle starts all over again.

Or, you can find yourself in a situation like a TikToker named Zero (@zerobounce) recently uploaded to the popular social media application. The basketball player has been documenting his journey to getting placed on a D1 team and has been chronicling his journey to getting better at the sport.

Article continues below advertisement

In this particular video, he records a conversation between himself and a girl, who gets angry when he attempts to put her on camera, as she accosts him about chatting with other women...despite the fact that she already has a boyfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Their discussion goes as follows: Zero: Aite, so say what you just said again. Woman: All you do is play 2k, play basketball, and like Snapchat other b-----. At this point in the video, she pushes the phone away when he attempts to record her face.

Woman: Stop f----- pointing the camera at me like it's not a joke. Zero: And how is me Snapchatting other girls a problem? Woman: What you mean how is it a problem? How is it not a f---- problem? How is it not a problem?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @zerobounce

Zero: You actually have a boyfriend. I'm the side piece, I'm the sneaky link. Woman: I have a boyfriend but like, stop. Like we're not talking about him right now we're talking about you. Zero: You're crazy you must not know who I am. Woman: Crazy? Stop f**** calling me crazy, stop. Like, you're such a f**** narcissist.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @zerobounce

Zero: I'm a narcissist? Woman: Yes you're full of yourself. Zero: How am I? Woman: You're full of yourself. Zero: I'm full of myself but you want me to only talk to you while you can talk to other guys?

Article continues below advertisement

Woman: You have me out here looking stupid. Like, I actually look dumb. Zero: How do you look dumb? Woman: Like I look dumb. Zero: How do you look dumb when you have a boyfriend? How's it make sense? Woman: Because you're dm'ing like multiple b----.

Source: TikTok | @zerobounce

Article continues below advertisement

Zero: Oh, okay. Woman: You're snapchatting them, telling them this that and the third like what the hell. Zero: You have a boyfriend so like, I'm not... Woman: Oh my God stop bringing him up you're over here trying to gaslight me. The video clip ends with Zero looking into the camera before the clip ultimately cuts out.

Source: TikTok | @zerobounce

Article continues below advertisement

One commenter found the woman's assertion that Zero was "gaslighting" her to be hilarious, with another person highlighting how folks toss these words around to try and make themselves sound like they have an argument when they don't.

"I'm so over these armchair psychologists using buzzwords like narcissist and gaslight to try to win fights," they wrote. And there were other people who said that they've been in a similar situation themselves: "I went through this," someone wrote while another echoed: "I don’t miss this energy"