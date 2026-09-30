Chicago Injury Lawyer Charlie Therman Goes Viral For THIS Legal Advice By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 29 2026, 10:09 p.m. ET Source: Adobe

Personal injury attorneys have found an unlikely new venue for reaching potential clients and educating the public: social media platforms where short-form video content explaining legal concepts has attracted massive audiences well beyond the traditional demographic of people actively searching for legal representation. Chicago attorney Charlie Therman has built a substantial online following by breaking down personal injury law concepts into accessible, often surprising content that regularly reaches audiences far beyond the Chicago market where the underlying legal practice operates.

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The Rise of Legal Content Creators

The broader trend of attorneys building social media followings by explaining legal concepts, sharing surprising case outcomes, and offering general legal education content has grown substantially over the past several years, reflecting both changing consumer media consumption habits and attorneys' recognition that these platforms offer genuine opportunities for public legal education alongside more traditional marketing functions.

According to Pew Research Center, short-form video content consumption has grown dramatically across virtually all demographic groups in recent years, creating substantial audience reach for content creators, including professionals like attorneys, who can translate complex subject matter into accessible, engaging formats.

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This trend has produced genuine public benefit in terms of legal literacy, with many viewers reporting that this kind of content helped them understand legal rights or processes they previously knew little about, though the format's inherent brevity necessarily means such content provides general education rather than specific legal advice applicable to any individual viewer's particular circumstances.

What Makes Legal Content Resonate Online

Content that performs well in this space typically shares certain characteristics: surprising or counterintuitive legal facts that challenge common misconceptions, real or illustrative case scenarios that demonstrate legal principles in action, and clear, jargon-free explanations that make complex legal concepts accessible to viewers without legal training. Content explaining common myths about personal injury law, such as misconceptions about insurance company obligations or the actual mechanics of how settlements are calculated, tends to perform particularly well given how much misinformation about these topics circulates through informal channels.

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Charlie Therman Injury & Accident Lawyers has built a practice and public profile around this kind of accessible legal education, translating personal injury law concepts relevant to Illinois residents into content that has attracted attention well beyond the immediate Chicago market. A representative for the practice described the underlying philosophy: "A lot of what we post is stuff we'd tell any client in a consultation anyway, just translated into a format that reaches people before they ever need to sit down in our office. If someone learns something that helps them make a better decision after an accident, whether they ever become a client or not, that's a genuine public service."

The Balance Between Education and Marketing

Legal content creation inevitably serves a marketing function alongside its educational value, a reality that thoughtful content creators generally acknowledge directly rather than obscuring. The most effective legal content tends to maintain a clear distinction between general educational information, which can genuinely help viewers understand their rights and options, and case-specific legal advice, which requires actual consultation with an attorney familiar with the specific facts and applicable jurisdiction of an individual's situation.

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This distinction matters considerably given that personal injury law, while sharing certain common principles across jurisdictions, varies significantly from state to state in ways that can make generalized content potentially misleading if viewers assume it applies directly to their own situation without accounting for their specific state's legal framework. Illinois's modified comparative negligence standard, for example, differs meaningfully from neighboring states' approaches, a distinction that matters considerably for anyone attempting to apply general legal content to their own specific circumstances.

Common Misconceptions That Legal Content Addresses

Several persistent misconceptions about personal injury law recur frequently in the kind of content that tends to perform well and generate significant engagement online. Many people mistakenly believe that any injury occurring on someone else's property automatically creates liability, when premises liability law typically requires establishing that a property owner knew or should have known about a hazardous condition before an injury occurred.

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Similarly, widespread confusion exists regarding insurance company settlement practices, with many people unaware that initial settlement offers are frequently well below a claim's actual value, or that accepting such an offer typically forecloses any future recovery even if injuries turn out to be more serious than initially apparent. Content addressing these kinds of misconceptions provides genuine value by helping potential future claimants avoid common pitfalls that can significantly undermine an otherwise valid claim.

What This Trend Means for Legal Consumers

For consumers encountering legal content on social media platforms, several practical considerations apply. Treating such content as general educational information rather than specific legal advice applicable to an individual's particular circumstances remains essential, since actual legal advice requires consultation with an attorney familiar with the specific facts and jurisdiction relevant to a particular situation.

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Verifying that content creators are actually licensed to practice law in relevant jurisdictions, and that their content reflects current legal standards rather than outdated information, provides an important baseline check before relying on any legal information encountered through social media, regardless of how engaging or seemingly authoritative the content might appear.