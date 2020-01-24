We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
35c8d1892f9b31fd7f0e412d04747007-1579874049198-1579880971621.jpg
Source: WEIBO

Couple 'Abandon' Kids at Chinese Airport After Son Is Refused Boarding Over Coronavirus

By

A couple in China is alleged to have abandoned their kids at an airport after their son was refused travel amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The city of Wuhan has been put on lockdown amid the outbreak, which has made hundreds ill and killed at least 26 people. Other cities in the region have had travel restrictions imposed and airports across Asia are screening passengers for symptoms of the virus.

But one Chinese couple is in hot water after social media posts appeared to show them abandoning their kids and boarding a flight on their own in the city of Nanjing. A blogger on Weibo claimed that the couple's son was initally prevented from flying because he had a fever.  