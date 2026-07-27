Chris Combs: Meet One Of The Top DWI/DUI Criminal Defense Lawyers By Distractify Staff Published July 27 2026, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: Combs Waterkotte

Criminal defense work is demanding, requiring attorneys to balance legal strategy with the real-world consequences their clients face outside the courtroom.

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These difficulties have not stopped St. Louis and Missouri criminal defense attorney Christopher Combs from pursuing the best possible outcomes for his clients. He has built his career by facing those challenges head-on through Combs Waterkotte, the Missouri-based criminal defense law firm he co-founded to help individuals facing criminal charges protect their rights, their freedom, and their future.

Chris Combs’ Criminal Defense Practice

Chris’s work focuses on clients facing DWI/DUI charges, serious felonies, white-collar crimes, federal charges, orders of protection, and other criminal defense matters across Missouri. Regardless of the accusations his clients face, Chris remains dedicated to handling these complex, high-stakes, and sensitive matters with careful preparation, steady communication, and a defense strategy built around the facts.

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He firmly believes that every individual deserves a fair trial and a vigorous defense, regardless of the accusations against them. This belief has driven Chris to emphasize thorough preparation and client-centered representation in his practice as a leading DWI attorney in Missouri. Christopher Combs develops defense strategies tailored to the facts of each case, the client’s circumstances, and the demands of Missouri criminal law.

Source: Combs Waterkotte

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Notable Professional Accomplishments

As a founding partner of Combs Waterkotte, Chris has made his work ethic a fundamental part of the firm’s overall practice, focusing on providing consistent support for clients during stressful and uncertain times. The firm’s other members similarly work toward bringing a strong sense of trust and advocacy to every case, letting clients know that the people representing them genuinely have their best interests at heart.

Chris’s professional efforts have made him a noteworthy figure among his fellow Missouri criminal defense attorneys. To date, his professional recognition includes honors such as Super Lawyers in Missouri, Kansas Rising Star, Top 10 Under 40 by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys, and 10 Best Attorneys in Missouri by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys. As valuable as these accolades are, however, Chris’s attention remains firmly fixed on serving his clients to the best of his ability.

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Making a Difference Beyond the Courtroom

Although Chris spends much of his time and energy supporting his clients, he also actively contributes to the broader St. Louis community through his involvement in the National Peer Recovery Alliance. There, he supports individuals affected by substance use disorders and mental health challenges, addressing some of their struggles at the source in an effort to solve problems at a systemic level.