Christina Formella Was Charged With Criminal Sexual Assault Against a Minor — Who Is Her Husband? By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 2 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET

In police footage obtained by The U.S. Sun, 30-year-old Christina Formella is arrested in March 2025 while parked in her driveway in Downers Grove, Ill. The special education teacher who taught and coached boys' soccer at Downers Grove South High School is visibly confused as an officer asks her to step out of her vehicle. "You can just grab whatever you need," he says to the slightly alarmed Formella.

There is a man sitting in the passenger seat who asks if she is going anywhere. That is Formella's husband, whom she married in August 2024. Formella complies and turns around so handcuffs can be placed on her wrists. The arresting officer doesn't explain why Formella is being arrested, but it is soon revealed that she has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual assault against a minor. Here's what we know.

Christina Formella's husband has not made a public statement about his wife's arrest.

While riding in the back of the police car, Formella asks if her husband is coming with her. The police assure the teacher that they will remain in touch with him and say he is going to meet them at the station. Beyond the fact that Formella was with her spouse at the time of her arrest, not much is known about the couple, but plenty has been revealed about the allegations against the special education teacher.

Formella has been accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, per a statement on the DuPage County website. The incident was reported on March 15, 2025, by the victim (who was 15 at the time) and his mother. The alleged assault was discovered by the mother when she stumbled upon text messages in her son's phone. In court documents obtained by People, Formella reportedly texted, "I love having sex with you." She also allegedly told the teenager that she loved him.

The alleged child sexual abuse was confirmed by Formella, who allegedly told police it started a "year and a half ago," when she was 28. Per court documents, the alleged assault occurred in December 2023. One morning before school, the Defendant met with Formella in her classroom. After closing the door, which automatically locks, the two began kissing. They proceeded to "engage in sexual intercourse." According to the teenager, this happened one time.

Police found a disturbing message in the notes section of Formella's phone.

Formella gave police permission to look through her phone, reported Law & Crime, which is when they found a message in her notes section. In it, Formella accused the then-15-year-old of cheating on her with his girlfriend. Formella also said she repeatedly suggested they "break up" but said the teenager insisted it would be fine. At one point, Formella suggested they break up until after her wedding.

She accused the teenager of gaslighting her and insisted she's not a second choice. "I'm the best thing you'll ever have, even with all my mistakes," she wrote. "You, once again, waited and strung me along until it was convenient for you." Formella’s next court appearance is on April 14.